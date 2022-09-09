Here’s how the Queen came to Snoop Dogg’s rescue when the U.K. wanted to kick him out

As the entire world continues to mourn the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the outpouring of love and support is undoubtedly powerful. From James Bond star Daniel Craig applauding her legacy to The Queen’s Helen Mirren complimenting her nobility, an abundance of celebrities have even taken the time to share their first-hand encounters and experiences with Her Majesty — which now includes American rapper Snoop Dogg.

In a now-viral TikTok video, which showcases an interview with the 50-year-old rapper, Snoop Dogg revealed that the Queen once came rushing to his defense back in the ‘90s when British lawmakers were adamant about removing the rapper from the country. Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., explained that a newspaper headline insisted that the U.K. should “kick this evil bastard out” due to the rapper’s first-degree murder charges at the time.

Later in the interview, Snoop Dogg revealed that the Queen herself insisted that he did “nothing wrong” in the U.K. and that he was more than welcome to not only visit but to perform for the British fans. In response, the Emmy award-winning rapper was elated with the Queen’s kindness and spoke of her highly.

Snoop Dogg’s touching encounter with Her Majesty undoubtedly showcases an important life lesson, which is to never judge others and to show compassion where it is needed the most — a lesson that can certainly be remembered and utilized by each one of us.