There are many elements of HBO’s The Last of Us that contribute to its quality. Firstly, the series is adapting one of the greatest video game stories with a production that brings the game world to life with a cast of talented actors.

One character who did not appear in the game is Kathleen, who was introduced in the fourth episode of the series, “Please Hold My Hand.” She is played by Melanie Lynskey, and you might be wondering where you have seen the actress before. So, let’s take a look at some of her past performances, and see if they might jog your memory.

Where have you seen Melanie Lynskey before?

Image via HBO

The New Zealand-born actress first appeared in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures at the age of 16. She also had roles in Coyote Ugly and Sweet Home Alabama. The role that she might be recognized for the most is Rose from Two and a Half Men. Rose was Charlie’s (Charlie Sheen) stalker/ex-girlfriend, and she continued to have guest appearances throughout its 12 seasons. Lynskey also starred in Togetherness, another HBO series which ran for two seasons.

She has had roles in Young Sheldon, Candy, Mrs. America, and The Informant. Lynskey was also in Up in the Air, as the sister of George Clooney’s character. More recently, you might recognize her from her role in the first season of Castle Rock or from her role as Shauna in Yellowjackets. She also appeared in the 2021 Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. So, there is undoubtedly a wealth of material in which you might have seen her pop up before.

It is currently unknown how much of her character we will see in The Last of Us, so we could be saying goodbye to her character in the next episode. Who knows?

You can tune in to The Last of Us on Sunday nights, except for episode five, which will release on Friday.