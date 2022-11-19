Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Fabelmans’ Gabriel LaBelle and what he’s working on next

The Fabelmans is the newest historical romance flick to completely tug at the audience’s heartstrings. The Steven Spielberg film is set in post-World War II Arizona and tells the tale of a young Sammy Fabelman, who aspires to be a filmmaker. Through experiencing life behind a lens, Fabelman discovers how to deal with an earth-shattering family secret, overcoming this harsh reality through his passion for movies.

The film stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and perhaps an unfamiliar name for some, Gabriel LaBelle. Labelle is a Canadian-American actor, who, at just 20 years old, has accomplished outstanding features in his short repertoire. His superb performance as Sammy Fabelman, for which he received incredible acclaim, earned the young actor a spot as one of the most promising up-and-coming actors in the industry. If LaBelle’s name seems familiar, these past works may be the reason why.

What has Gabriel LaBelle been on and where can you find him next?

Other than Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Labelle has been in three different feature films. His first appearance on the big screen belongs to the family and pet-friendly flick Max 2: White House Her, where LaBelle played the young Alfred. The actor was credited as “Gabe LaBelle” for his time on set, at the age of 15.

That same year, LaBelle played Colin in the horror comedy Dead Shack. LaBelle’s character, Colin, was one of the teenagers staying at a cabin in the woods for the weekend when they discover their neighbor is not only a zombie but that she has been feeding humans to her undead family.

A year later, the actor would have his action-movie debut on The Predator (alongside Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, and Jacob Tremblay), where he played EJ. He was also credited as Gabe LaBelle during this gig.

As for the small screen, LaBelle’s feats are just as great. His first acting gig was through the TV series Motive, where the actor played Chad Chase on the sixth episode of the first season. At the moment of shooting, LaBelle was only 12 years old. Two years later, in 2015, the young actor would join the cast of iZombie as Charlie, for only one episode as well, this time the fifth episode of the second season. LaBelle was also in one episode of the Mini TV Series Brand New Cherry Flavor, where he played Tim Nathans.

As of 2022, other than the big picture The Fabelmans, LaBelle can also be found on the TV series American Gigolo. The crime-mystery series was released in September, and LaBelle played young Johnny/Julian and Colin, the son of Julian’s love interest.

The Fabelmans will be hitting theatres on Dec.22, but until then, you can see more of LaBelle in American Gigolo on Showtime, where all eight episodes are available. The second season of American Gigolo has not yet been confirmed.