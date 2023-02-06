Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Jeffrey Pierce

Jeffrey Pierce made his big debut in the live-action The Last of Us in the fourth episode, with his mug titillating the brains of many who are wondering where they’d seen him before.

Pierce portrays Perry in the HBO Max series, but his career has been around well before the massive hit of The Last of Us and weirdly involved The Last of Us in a different medium. Where else have you seen Jeffrey Pierce before?

Image via HBO Max

What else has Jeffrey Pierce been in?

Pierce is very much an everywhere man, with the American actor seen in almost every genre facet of television. His first role came in the police procedural Pacific Blue, before being thrown around the crime drama ring with appearances in Without a Trace, NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, The Mysteries of Laura, and many more.

The Colorado-born actor also had roles in The Sarah Conner Chronicles, Knight Rider, and Love, Death, and Robots.

Pierce has not been limted to just television and film, though, with an extensive resume as a voice actor in video games. Pierce was one of the voice actors for Prototype in which he played The Specialist, and also had voice roles in three Call of Duty games.

Astonishingly, Pierce was even in the original The Last of Us video games, doing both the voice and the performance capture for Tommy Miller in the Naughty Dog games. Surely not a coincidence, he’s now appearing in The Last of Us live-action adaptation , albeit as a different character.