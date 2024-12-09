‘He’s hit the jackpot‘: Smitten Brad Pitt taking major step in relationship with Inés de Ramón

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón were first romantically linked in Nov. 2022 and only recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. But they are said to be super in love and inseparable, to the point where the actor himself is already considering taking their relationship to the next level.

The Fight Club star, 60, hasn’t given up on love yet and despite how others may have thought he would never marry again after going through a hellish divorce from Angelina Jolie, he’s actually thinking of taking that big leap with his new paramour. Ramón, 31 — who works as a vice president at the Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko — is also a divorcée. She was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley for three years and they had only recently finalized their divorce in March this year.

It’s a shared experience that should at least make them evaluate their relationship and take things slow before heading down the path of marriage again. But that’s reportedly what’s on the actor’s mind right now as he’s totally smitten with his new lady love and couldn’t bare to be apart from her. He’s said to be “very committed to her and their future.”

“Brad Pitt is head over heels for Ines and very serious about having her in his life for the long haul,” a source told In Touch Weekly adding: “After going through such hell with his divorce from Angelina, you might think he’d be off marriage forever, but that’s not the case at all.”

It’s said that the Troy star is refusing to give up on the idea of marriage when it comes to his girlfriend, and the insider claimed that he’s even made some subtle moves to show her his intention. “He still very much believes in it and has even been dropping hints that he’s ready to take that next step with Ines,” the source continued, while suggesting that Ramón “seems to have ticked every box for him.”

“He’s talking about bringing her back to Missouri for a few days over the holidays so she can bond with his family, they’ve all met her and think she’s lovely.” The insider suggested that Pitt’s family, who’ve “seen him go through a lot over the years,” are also supportive of his relationship with Ramón and are “thrilled to see him happy, settled, and with someone who clearly values him.”

It’s not a matter of “if” Pitt proposes, because that goal is reportedly already set in stone for him. Instead, it’s a question of “when“ because he’s “always saying he’s hit the jackpot with Ines, so everyone’s betting it’s only a matter of time before he makes it official.”

The source’s claims follow reports that Pitt and Ramón are already living together and they couldn’t be happier with this setup. It reportedly just made sense for her to move in with him since she was already spending so much time at his place and that “moving in together was a natural thing” to do. But as exciting as it may sound, we’d have to hear it straight from the couple themselves if they have plans to marry. For now, they seem content and happy just to freely go out on dates in public.

