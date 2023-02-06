‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has introduced its first trans character, and J.K. Rowling’s fingerprints are all over it

Hogwarts Legacy has introduced the Wizarding World’s first-ever openly transgender character, and while JK Rowling isn’t involved in the writing, the character’s name has her fingerprints all over it.

Years of discourse and debate on separating the art from the artist have led up to this very point in pop culture and Harry Potter history. Rowling’s very well publicized issues with transphobic remarks and continuously denying trans people their right to exist peacefully has bled into Hogwarts Legacy.

In what feels like a last-ditch attempt to recover some credibility from trans gamers who have felt alienated and are actively boycotting the game, the first trans character has been revealed. A transwoman, their name is… Sirona Ryan. Give yourself a few read-throughs of the name and see if you can spot any of the various issues.

First of all, Sirona. While it’s a Celtic name which dates back centuries, you really wouldn’t want to give your transwoman a name which involves “sir.” Second of all is the second name being Ryan, which is fairly universally a masculine name. If you’re a tad more finnicky, you may have also noticed Sirona Ryan features “aryan”… which is an unfortunate choice.

Even a game that doesn’t have JKR on writing staff is still not free from giving their minority characters horribly tasteless names. Incredible https://t.co/btdbvxeOs4 — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) February 6, 2023

There’s a sense that this will completely backfire for Warner Bros. anyway, as one Twitter user pointed out. Within the culture wars this game has found itself, supporters of the game will likely end up complaining of it “going woke.” Meanwhile, those opposed to the game will continue to be so as a result of the name.

This will change the mind of not one person who wasn't going to buy the game, transphobes on the other hand will be split between "omg game woke now" and "we're going to figure out how to kill her" so that's fun. — TrueMetis (@TrueMetis) February 6, 2023

The classic jokes about Rowling’s failures to name minority characters were only further fueled by this, with the memes flowing in. Worth noting again is that Rowling has essentially nothing to do with the game’s writing, but will gain royalties from the release.

Sirona Ryan was the compromise after JK spent 17 uninterrupted hours arguing for ‘Amanda Stillaman’ https://t.co/zqb7Lp07jG — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) February 6, 2023

Let’s have a moment of silence for the Celtic goddess Sirona, who may find herself stuck as a new and unfortunate mascot for the trans-exclusionary radical feminist crowd. You deserved so much better.

Hogwarts Legacy will fully release on Feb. 10.