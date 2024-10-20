Hollywood boss warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of walking ‘financial tightrope’ as their ‘alarming’ unoriginality threatens their survival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Hollywood dreams may be hanging by a thread as industry insiders express concerns about their future… and survival.

While Harry’s decision to abandon his royal duties in 2020 was surrounded by controversy, the move also allowed him and his wife to capitalize on their personal history. With grand ambitions and a $100 million deal with Netflix in their pocket, the couple seemed poised for success in the entertainment industry. However, their production company, Archewell Productions, has struggled to deliver on its promises.

Archewell Productions has produced three main projects for Netflix so far. Harry & Meghan, a documentary series about the couple, became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut, generating over 81.6 million views in its first four days. However, the series received mixed critical reception, with many criticizing it as self-indulgent. Their second project, Heart of Invictus, focused on veterans participating in the Invictus Games. While the series received positive reviews for its inspiring stories, it didn’t break into Netflix’s Top 10 list. The third project, Live to Lead, a series featuring interviews with world leaders and activists, also failed to make a significant impact.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder why people in Hollywood keep giving Harry and Meghan any money. Hollywood executives are also asking the same question.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dreams might be close to their end

https://twitter.com/RoyalTweetsFam/status/1847611015128613276

In an exclusive interview with Express UK, a top studio executive didn’t mince words when assessing the couple’s Hollywood venture. The unnamed source issued a brutal warning, stating that Harry and Meghan are walking “a financial tightrope simply to survive” due to an “alarming lack of original content” from their production company.

The executive’s concerns stem from Archewell Productions’ limited portfolio and the couple’s lack of experience in the entertainment industry. While Netflix has greenlit two new non-fiction series from the company, including a lifestyle show produced by Meghan and a polo series overseen by Harry, it’s hard to tell if the couple will be able to deliver compelling content.

This lack of a track record is particularly concerning as Harry and Meghan attempt to adapt the best-selling novel Meet Me at The Lake into a film, a project that Netflix reportedly paid $3.8 million to acquire. The stakes are high for the royal couple, with the studio executive describing this as a “make-or-break year” for them. The success or failure of their upcoming projects could determine whether Netflix renews their contract in 2025 or pulls the plug, potentially leaving the Duke and Duchess facing a “financial nightmare.” Since Harry and Meghan keep spending money on multimillionaire (and unethical) housing projects, being unable to please Netflix could lead to their ruin.

Netflix’s stance on its partnership with Archewell Productions is mixed. While the streaming giant has publicly expressed support for the couple, there are reports of dissatisfaction among executives regarding the lack of new content. The current $100 million deal expires in 2025, and conversations about renewal terms are ongoing. However, unless Harry and Meghan can give the streamer something of value, chances are Netflix will stop burning money just for the Sussexes to keep their image intact.

