Holy moly, you won’t believe how much Colin Firth’s sons look like him

Colin Firth is one of those actors who simply oozes British charm. He has the talent, charisma, and a face that practically screams leading man. But as much as we love watching him on screen, his greatest masterpiece might just be his kids.

Recommended Videos

Colin is the proud dad of three sons, Will, Luca, and Matteo, who not only inherited his good looks, but also his creative spark. In fact, you won’t believe how much these three resemble their famous dad.

Colin’s doppelgänger

Colin became a father for the first time in 1990 when he and actress Meg Tilly welcomed their son, Will. Born on Sept. 20, Will grew up in Vancouver, Canada, with both parents until they split in 1994. Like his dad, Will was bitten by the acting bug early, landing his first role at just 12 years old. Since then, he’s appeared in films like Bridget Jones’s Baby, Love Type D, and Caged.

Will has the classic Firth features: chiseled jawline, piercing eyes, and that refined, yet approachable vibe. Heck, watching him on screen is almost like rewinding time to Colin’s Pride and Prejudice era. If Hollywood ever decides to make a biopic about Colin, they don’t need to look far for the perfect casting because Will could take the role without missing a beat.

The artsy look-alike

In 1997, Colin married Italian producer and activist Livia Giuggioli, and together they had two sons. Their first, Luca, was born in March 2001, and it didn’t take long to see that the Firth genes were strong in this one too. While Luca might look like his dad, he’s carved out a very different path for himself. Instead of acting, he’s a talented folk musician. Luca debuted his first song, “Wings,” in 2021 and has since gained a loyal fan base for his heartfelt, acoustic tunes. His soulful vibe might not scream “Mr. Darcy,” but the resemblance to his dad is still undeniable. The expressive eyes, dark hair, and thoughtful demeanor give total Colin vibes, but with a guitar in hand.

The quiet charmer

The youngest of Colin’s trio, Matteo, was born in July 2003. He’s the most private of the bunch, but whenever a rare photo of him surfaces, fans can’t help but notice how much he resembles his dad. Like his older brother Luca, Matteo found his passion in music. He’s the drummer for the band Strange Child, which released its debut single, “Hours and Hours,” in 2022. The band even performed at the Isle of Wight Festival, proving that Matteo is more than comfortable in the spotlight. And he’s also been known to collaborate with Luca during live performances.

What’s even cooler than the fact that all three sons look like their dad is that they’re carrying on his legacy in their own unique ways. From acting to music, the Firth boys are clearly creative powerhouses. And while Colin might be known for his suave roles on screen, he’s quick to point out that his kids see him as anything but. “My children would tell you that I’m not at all cool or suave,” he joked in an interview with Mirror UK. Cool or not, Colin’s done an incredible job raising three talented, grounded sons who share his signature charm.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy