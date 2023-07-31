How did ‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud die?

Death of any kind is tragic, but the passing of somebody as young as Angus Cloud is downright heartbreaking.

On Monday, July 31, a jolt of incomprehensible shock was sent throughout the Euphoria fandom when news of Cloud’s passing broke, per TMZ. Known for playing the character Fezco on the Emmy Award-winning hit HBO show, Cloud was barely a handful of years into his acting career when he passed away. Euphoria was his first acting credit. He was 25 years old.

Cloud’s performance as the charismatic drug dealer Fez catapulted him to fame, although fame was never something the young actor sought out. Openly admitting in a 2022 interview with The Face that he never wanted to be a celebrity, Cloud also shared that he had no intention of becoming an actor. At 18, he was approached by a casting director while working at a restaurant in New York City. Years later, he would go on to become a superstar, the likes of which had him holding his own in scenes alongside Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya.

Going from a character with a background story in season one to a fully-fledged main character in season two, Cloud had the world falling in love with him. Euphoria season three was set to begin filming at the end of 2023.

What happened to Angus Cloud and how did he die?

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cloud’s family shared the news of his death in a statement to TMZ, saying, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Cloud’s cause of death was not revealed, but his family’s statement indicates the young actor was struggling to cope with the recent loss of his father, whom he buried a week prior. In a post to his Instagram on July 14, Cloud shared a photo of his father with the caption “miss u breh.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Although Cloud’s family did not elaborate on his cause of death, the mention of his grief and his open battle with mental health offers a heartbreaking glance into the actor’s emotional state leading up to his final days. However, we invite you to remember Cloud as his family wishes him to be remembered: as someone who loved to laugh, crack a joke, and extend love to everyone.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

He may not have wanted to be a famous celebrity, but the spotlight loved him, and it will miss him too. Euphoria is available to stream on Max, where you can watch Cloud do what he did best.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.