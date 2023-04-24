How did Len Goodman die?

Len Goodman, known to most for his time as the head judge on Dancing With the Stars, passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 78.

The former dance judge passed away in his home in Kent surrounded by his family; however, the announcement was made today by his manager. Goodman was dealing with bone cancer before his death and that is what ultimately took his life. It’s likely that he was dealing with the illness for some time as he stepped down as a judge on Dancing With the Stars in November of last year as he said he wanted to spend more time with his family. His agent spoke with ABC News regarding his death:

“Len died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent. He has bone cancer. He kept his sense of humour throughout his illness and was a ‘true gentleman.'”

Tributes poured in from people who knew him, including fellow judges including Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba who both shared their memories of Goodman in an Instagram post.

From a welder in London’s East End to being the head judge on the most popular dance show in the U.S., Len Goodman was able to create quite the impression on those who watched him.

Goodman was also a judge on the British equivalent to Dancing With the Stars known as Strictly Come Dancing, although he left the show back in 2016. The former dance teacher also dealt with prostate cancer back in 2009. He was able to overcome the illness back then — and then again in 2019 when he also had skin cancer removed.

Inaba wrote of the London-born judge, “You were one of a kind, my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”