How did Margot Robbie and her husband meet?

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, where relationships often burn bright and fizzle out just as quickly, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley‘s love story stands out as a refreshingly down-to-earth tale. The Oscar-nominated actress and her filmmaker husband have been going strong since 2014, building both a personal and professional partnership that’s become the envy of Tinseltown.

And how did this couple’s story begin? Let’s start in 2013, when fate brought them together on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Robbie, on the cusp of superstardom, was cast in the film, while Ackerley worked behind the scenes as a third assistant director. Little did they know that this project would change their lives forever.

At first, it was all about friendship. Robbie hit it off with the crew, including Ackerley, and they decided to take their camaraderie to the next level by becoming roommates. Along with a group of friends, they moved into a house in London’s Clapham neighborhood. It was in this quaint but chaotic setting that their relationship began to blossom. Robbie, who once described herself as “the ultimate single gal,” found her perspective on relationships shifting.

She admitted to Vogue in 2016, “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.'” Margot Robbie

But as it turns out, Ackerley felt the same way. Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and by 2014, they were officially an item. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a while, but word eventually got out among their roommates. Robbie recalled the revelation as being relatively dramatic, joking that their house turned into “The Jerry Springer Show” for a moment.

“Everyone was, like: ‘No! This is going to ruin our group!’ And then it didn’t. It was fine.” Margot Robbie

As their love grew, so did their professional ambitions. In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley, along with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, founded LuckyChap Entertainment. This production company would go on to produce critically acclaimed films like I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and the box office smash we all love, Barbie.

The couple’s relationship only continued to flourish, and in December 2016, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast. True to their low-key nature, they didn’t publicly announce their engagement beforehand. Robbie confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post, showing off her ring while kissing her new husband.

Since then, Robbie and Ackerley have maintained a relatively private personal life while still managing to make waves in the film industry. They’ve occasionally graced red carpets together, looking every bit the Hollywood power couple. But it’s their work ethic and shared passion for storytelling that truly defines their partnership.

In a 2019 interview, Robbie commented on working with her husband, saying,

“We can talk about work all the time. And then work feels like fun.” She added, “I think it’s crazy that not all couples get along.” Margot Robbie

Now, in 2024, Robbie and Ackerley are embarking on their biggest adventure yet – parenthood. Multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple is expecting their first child, with Robbie spotted showing off her baby bump during a vacation in Lake Como.

As they prepare for this new chapter, it’s clear that the foundation of friendship and mutual respect that brought them together on that film set over a decade ago continues to be the cornerstone of their relationship. From co-workers to friends, to lovers, to business partners, and now soon-to-be parents, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s journey is a testament to the power of organic connection in an industry often criticized for its superficiality.

As they continue to support each other both personally and professionally, Robbie and Ackerley prove that in Hollywood, it is possible to have it all – a thriving career, a successful business, and a loving partnership built on friendship and shared dreams.

