How did Steve Harwell die?

If there is one thing that Steve Harwell is known for, it’s his time as the lead vocalist and frontman of Smash Mouth, the band behind the song “All Star.” He started the group in the 1990s with former member Kevin Coleman. In 1997, Smash Mouth released their debut album, and since then, the band’s grown in recognition, with some of their songs featured in the 2001 DreamWorks film Shrek.

On Sept. 4, 2023, it was reported that Harwell had passed away in his home in Boise, Idaho, at age 56. TMZ reported that the pop-rock singer only had “a few days to live” after battling numerous medical complications for many years and that his family had already said their goodbyes. So, what was the cause of this iconic singer’s death?

What did Steve Harwell die from?

It’s no secret that Harwell has suffered multiple health complications before he passed away. According to The Guardian, he was diagnosed with heart disease cardiomyopathy and acute Wernicke encephalopathy, which affected his speech and memory. He also suffered from alcoholism. In 2021, Harwell announced his retirement. According to an official statement obtained by TMZ, he stated that it’s “hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

Rolling Stone reported that Harwell died “peacefully and comfortably” and was surrounded by family and friends during his final moments. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, revealed that the cause of death was acute liver failure and that the singer’s legacy will live on through music.

Harwell’s death left many heartbroken, especially those who grew up with him before his retirement in 2021. Smash Mouth described him as a “true American Original” and a “larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.” May he rest in peace, knowing that his talents impacted a generation that grew up with his music.