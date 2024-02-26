How do actors earn their SAG cards?

Your favorite actors all have them, so what does it take to get your SAG card?

SAG-AFTRA has been the topic of a lot of news in the past year. Whether it’s the strike that lasted from mid-summer into late fall, or the SAG Awards being the talk of the internet, many people who may have never given the union a second thought are probably finding themselves with questions.

How do you join SAG?

Actors are eligible to join the union when they perform under SAG-AFTRA, SAG, or AFTRA employment or under an affiliated performer’s union, according to the SAG website. SAG employment is defined as any project that negotiates its contracts with SAG-AFTRA and is in agreement with the Union about how it will compensate its actors. Actors have to complete at least three days of background employment or one day of principal employment in a main or speaking role. If actors fall under any of those categories they can then apply for their SAG card and become a part of the union.

What does SAG do?

According to SAG’s website, members receive credits towards healthcare and retirement with every job that they work. The union negotiates wages and working hours for all of its members to maintain a reasonable standard across the industry. They also have discounts on select services from cars to prescriptions to real estate. Members also have the opportunity for conservatory classes, exclusive auditions, and classes.

Who does SAG-AFTRA represent?

SAG-AFTRA reportedly supports more than 160,000 performers, which includes most of your favorite actors and actresses. The list includes not only actors but announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, news writers, DJs, news editors, hosts, singers, recording artists, puppeteers, voiceover artists, and even stunt performers, according to their website.

As seen by events like the SAG Awards the Union itself is a who’s who of Hollywood, and many actors proudly flaunt their SAG cards and proudly supported their union all summer long.