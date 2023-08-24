‘How is that even possible?’: Heidi Klum addresses rumors of dangerous eating habits

From Ozempic to Bone Broth, celebrity diets only seem to be getting crazier and crazier. It seems like everywhere you look celebrities are being accused of promoting the next hot dieting trends or being told that maybe they should hop on whatever fad diet is trendy at the moment.

Even supermodels like Heidi Klum aren’t immune to this seemingly never-ending spiral. After a rampant rumor accused Heidi of being on a strict and restricting 900-calorie diet, she is setting the record straight.

The DailyMail was the first to report that Klum was open about her rumored diet plan, saying that she lives off of low-fat meals and chicken broth. The site broke the story after Klum supposedly answered questions about her weight and diet on a now-expired Instagram story Q & A.

While there are screenshots available that show that Klum wasn’t shy to tell curious followers how much she weighs, there has yet to be any evidence of Klum discussing her daily caloric intake. After the America’s Got Talent live show on Tuesday night, the AGT judge set the record straight about the rumors.

Heidi goes on to tell her interviewer and her fans to be careful of the rumors that are out there. She says that often people will just make something up about her and it gets written about in all sorts of news outlets. “That is nothing…I am 5’9, 138 pounds, how is that possible,” she clapped back, even going as far as to say that she has never counted calories, especially not to this degree.

Klum tells her interviewer that rumors like this one can be very dangerous for impressionable fans who see her and maybe want to look like her. They may hear that she follows a diet like this one and then submit to it themselves, which could cause a whole host of other issues – including malnutrition.

Klum claims that rumors like this one are part of the reason that she keeps her Instagram comments off. People will fight over Heidi, her diet, and her life in the comments and she says that nastiness is not what she is about.

The model’s warnings against following rumored celebrity diets are a serious reminder of the possible perils of believing whatever you see online. Take a note from Klum and remember to do what’s best for you, not whatever celebrities or tabloids are saying is the next and best big thing.