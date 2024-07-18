‘How it started vs How it’s going’: Matt Gaetz’s before-and-after photos prove that it’s time to lay off the Botox ⏤ bigly

Look, we’re not here to forehead shame. Plenty of people are in the public eye and want to be considered attractive, that’s just human nature. When it comes to Matt Gaetz, however, it feels just fine. The Florida congressman is going viral for before and after photos that clearly show the man has had an elephant’s share of botox on his forehead, making him look like some sort of evil grinch who stole the world’s innocence.

Recommended Videos

The tweet in question is fairly straightforward. It shows a young Gaetz and a now Gaetz with the caption: “How it started vs How it’s going: Botox edition.” Take a look.

How it started vs How it’s going



Botox edition pic.twitter.com/LEoh4zM3Hl — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) July 18, 2024

Look at that man’s poor eyebrows doing the work of Sisyphus on that Botox-ironed forehead. You could eat dinner off that thing! And before anyone gets all high and mighty about how we shouldn’t comment on people’s appearances, let’s remember that this is the same person who told abortion protestors that nobody wanted to impregnate them because they “look like a thumb.”

Well your forehead looks like a dinner plate so, maybe don’t throw stones there Matt. Another account shared the later picture and said, “Have you or a loved one been botoxed beyond recognition? You may be entitled to financial compensation. Please call the law offices of Dewey, Cheatem & Howe and see if we can unf*ck what happened to you.”

Some other fun comments include: “Matt Gaetz looks like Count Chocula as a drag queen” and the classically straightforward, “Very creepy looking!”

Someone else pointed out what we’re all thinking: he did it so he would look more attractive to underage girls. Whatever the reason, take it easy on the Botox Matt, you’re weirding everyone out again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy