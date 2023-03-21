How many Actors of Color have won an Oscar?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science came under rightful fire in 2015 for its lack of diversity in all four acting categories, thus birthing the #OscarsSoWhite movement created by media strategist and diversity advocate April Reign.

It’s been eight years since the viral moment went down, and the categories have become a bit more colorful in aesthetic with several historic moments taking place, including Michelle Yeoh’s win earlier this month for “Best Actress,” making her the first Asian-identifying woman and only the second person of color to win that category.

The veteran Hollywood star joins an unfortunately small group of BIPOC entertainers who’ve taken home the prestigious Academy Award of Merit. Check them out below.

Hattie McDaniel

Photo by Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Hattie McDaniel made history in 1939 when she became the first person of color to win an Oscar. The actress, singer, and comedian earned the trophy for her role as Mammy in the classic film Gone with the Wind.

Miyoshi Umeki

Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1957 singer and actress Miyoshi Umeki became the first East Asian performer to win an Oscar for her role as the doomed wife in Sayonara. She took home “Best Supporting Actress.”

Sidney Poitier

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

In 1958, trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier became the first Black actor to be nominated for any acting Oscars for his performance in The Defiant One. Five years later, the thespian became the first Black man to take home the win for “Best Actor” at the 35th annual Academy Awards for his performance in Lilies Of The Field.

Rita Morena

Mireya Acierto / FilmMagic

In 1962 Rita Morena became the first Latina woman to win an Oscar ever for her role in the classic film West Side Story.

Sir Ben Kingsley

Karwai Tang / WireImage

In 1983 English actor Sir Ben Kingsley won “Best Actor” for his performance as the title character in Gandhi.

Haing Ngor

Bettmann / Getty Images

Actor Haing Ngor became the first Asian man to win “Best Supporting Actor” in 1985 for his role in The Killing Fields.

Louis Gossett Jr.

Leon Bennett / WireImage

In 1982, actor Louis Gossett Jr. became the third Black person in history to win an Oscar and the first to earn it in the “Best Supporting Actor” category for his performance in An Officer and a Gentleman.

Denzel Washington

Ivan Romano / Getty Images

Renowned thespian Denzel Washington is the only Black male actor with multiple Oscar wins, with two total. The Hollywood veteran earned his first trophy in 1990 for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in Glory.

Whoopi Goldberg

Actress, comedian, and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg earned her prize for “Best Support Actress” for her performance as a psychic who helps out a dead man in the 1990 classic film Ghost.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Controversial actor Cuba Gooding Jr. won “Best Supporting Actor” in 1996 for his role in the sports film Jerry Maguire.

Benicio del Toro

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

Mexican actor Benicio Del Toro earned his first Oscar nomination and win in 2000 for his contribution as a bilingual cop in the film Traffic.

Halle Bailey

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In 2002, Halle Bailey became the first Black actress to win “Best Actress” for her bold performance in Monster’s Ball in her role as Leticia Musgrove. Not many know that the part was initially offered to fellow Academy Award winner Angela Bassett, who declined the offer.

Morgan Freeman

After earning several nominations, Morgan Freeman’s moment of celebration came in 2004 when he won his first award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his performance in the Clint Eastwood-directed boxing film Million Dollar Baby.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of the legendary R&B singer Ray Charles in Tylor Hackford’s directed biopic Ray earned the actor the “Best Actor” award in 2004.

Forest Whitaker

In 2006, Forest Whitaker’s captivating performance as Ugandan president Idi Amin earned him the “Best Actor” award for The Last King of Scotland. He beat out several talented stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Peter O’Toole, and Will Smith.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson sang her way to an Oscars win in 2006 for her portrayal of Effie White in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls.

Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique’s transition from comedy to film proved worth it when she took home the win for “Best Supporting Actress” in 2009 for her performance in Lee Daniels’s Precious.

Ariana DeBose

In 2021 Ariana DeBose earned a win for “Best Supporting Actress,” making her the first Afro-Latina actress and openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for acting.

Octavia Spencer

In 2012, actress Octavia Spencer earned her first nomination and won after taking home the Oscar for “Best Supporting Actress” for her role as Minny Jackson in the 2011 period drama The Help.

Lupita Nyongo’o

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyongo’o earned the title of “Best Supporting Actress” at the 86th annual Academy Awards for her role as Patsey in the 2013 Steve McQueen-directed film 12 Years a Slave.

Viola Davis

EGOT winner Viola Davis earned the “Best Supporting Actress” award in 2016 for her performance as Rose Lee Maxson in the Denzel Washington-directed film Fences. The film is an adaptation of August Wilson’s play of the same name.

Mahershala Ali

California-born actor Mahershala Ali won the “Best Supporting Actor” award for his role as Don Shirley in the biographical drama Green Book at the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Regina King

Regina King took home “Best Supporting Actress for her part as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ 2018 drama If Beale Street Could Talk.

Rami Malek

Egyptian actor Rami Malek won “Best Actor” at the 91st annual Oscars for his role as legendary musician Freddie Mercury in the biographical musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody.

Daniel Kaluuya

British Actor Daniel Kaluuya took home “Best Supporting Actor” for his role as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, beating out several talented stars, including fellow co-star Lakeith Stanfield as FBI informant. William “Bill” O’Neal.

Youn Yuh-Jung

Veteran actress Youn Yuh-Jung won “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in the drama Minari in 2020.

Will Smith

Veteran actor Will Smith’s win for “Best Actor” at the 2022 Oscars for his performance in King Richard will go down in infamy for reasons the actor and many others would like to forget.

Michelle Yeoh

In 2023 Malaysian-born actress Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian-identifying actress and second woman of color to win the award for “Best Actress” for her performance in the science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is also the first Malaysian to win an Oscar in any category.

Ke Huy Quan

Former child actor Ke Huy Quan took home the win for “Best Supporting Actor” at the 95th annual event for his contributions to the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once.