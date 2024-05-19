How many children does Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have?

Reality TV fans know Brock Davies as the charming and athletic husband of Scheana Shay on Bravo’s hit show Vanderpump Rules. But beyond the glitz and drama of reality television, Brock is also a father, even if he doesn’t see some of his kids.

Brock has had quite a diverse career, from playing professional rugby in France and England to becoming a fitness entrepreneur in the United States. He joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 9, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Since then, Brock’s marriage to Scheana Shay and the couple’s relationship with their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, has been a central storyline of the show.

Brock and Scheana welcomed their daughter in April 2021. In Vanderpump Rules, the couple has been open about their struggles and joys as new parents. Scheana, who had previously faced fertility issues and a miscarriage, expressed immense gratitude upon Summer’s arrival. In addition, the birth of Summer has been a significant and joyous event in Brock’s life. However, Brock’s journey as a father extends beyond his life with Scheana and Summer.

Who are Brock Davies’ stranded kids?

Before his relationship with Scheana, Brock was married and had two children: A daughter named Winter and a son named Eli. Unfortunately, Brock’s relationship with his ex-wife became strained, leading to a complicated situation regarding his children. During Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Brock opened up about the difficulties he faced in maintaining a relationship with Winter and Eli. He revealed that his ex-wife had cut off contact between him and his children after their breakup. The star is not a victim, though, as the situation was aggravated by a domestic violence incident that led to a restraining order against him.

Despite the challenges, Brock has been making efforts to reconnect with Winter and Eli. During a recent visit to Australia, Brock discussed being determined to rebuild his relationship with his older children. He acknowledged the trauma his past actions had caused and expressed his commitment to being a better father. Still, Brock doesn’t want to force his kids to see him, which is why he refuses to take any legal action. According to him, he will only see his kids in Australia when they are open to allowing him back into their lives.

It’s been seven years since Brock last saw Winter and Eli. It’s a delicate situation that causes the star a lot of pain. Fans of Vanderpump Rules can keep following his story, which will hopefully get a happy ending if Brock atones for his sins and manages to rebuild his kids’ trust in him.

