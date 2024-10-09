How many children does Elon Musk have? Full list of all Elon Musk’s kids

Elon Musk has seen his reputation fluctuate massively in recent years. Just a half-decade back, he was looked on as a successful businessman juggling dozens of responsibilities at multiple companies, but these days he’s best known as the biggest disinformation sower on his far-right vacuum of choice, X, a company he also owns.

These days, Musk is frequently looked on as a manic and unsettlingly brash billionaire with far, far too much power at his disposal. That same wealth and influence has served the 53-year-old well in the world of love, securing him with several different wives, a small handful of occasional girlfriends and partners, and a full dozen little ones, welcomed into the world over the last few decades.

Who are Elon Musk’s kids?

Over the years, Musk has welcomed a whopping 12 children into the world — and those are just the ones we know about. Rumors of more, unclaimed children run rampant in online communities, but without confirmation we only know of the first dozen, fathered by three separate women.

The first of these women was Justine Wilson, Musk’s first wife. The pair married in 2ooo, and two years later they were welcoming their first child. Nevada Alexander Musk was born in 2002, but unfortunately was not long for this world. The very first Musk child passed away at only 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a tragedy that urged Musk and Wilson to pursue IVF for their following children.

That decision ultimately led the Musk family to expand rapidly — Wilson and Musk welcomed their next children, twins Griffin and Vivian, in April of 2004, and later a set of triplets. In June of 2022, Vivian came out as transgender, and filed a request to change her first name and take the last name of her mom. She no longer associates with her father, and online has called him “cold,” “quick to anger” and “uncaring and narcissistic.”

The triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, were born two years later, in January of 2006. They are the last kids Musk and Wilson share, and a few years after they were born — in 2008 — the pair divorced.

Musk didn’t have his next batch of kids for years. He did remarry, however, but he and Talulah Riley’s relationship was never anything but messy. They never had kids, but they did get divorced, then remarried, then divorced again, all between 2012 and 2016.

Then, in 2018, claims that Musk was dating a new flame — singer Grimes — arose. That was soon confirmed by the pair, and by May of 2018 they were welcoming their first child — the bafflingly named X AE A-XII — into the world. Musk initially wanted to name his seventh child “X Æ A-12,” but several of the name’s inclusions violated California law, as they are not part of the English alphabet.

A few years later, in December of 2021, Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate. By then, the pair’s relationship was notoriously rocky, but that didn’t stop them from welcoming yet another child, Techno Mechanicus (yes that’s the real name) a few years later.

In the midst of growing his family with Grimes, Musk was also fathering children with his subordinate and Neuralink director of operations and special projects, Shivon Zillis. Their twin children, who remain far from the public eye, were born one month before Exa Dark Sideræl, in November of 2021. They also share another child, this one born by surrogate, who was born in early 2024.

