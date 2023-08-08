How many kids does Ciara have?

With one more child joining the roster, how big is Ciara and Russell Wilson's team going to be when the new baby arrives?

Everyone’s favorite celebrity couple — Ciara and Russell Wilson — announced TODAY that they are pregnant with yet another child!

The superstar took to Instagram to show off her pregnant figure in a reel that utilizes her recent single “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown, with a caption that announced the pregnancy, all while referencing the hot new track’s lyrics.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…

You my heart I’m your rib 🥰😘❤️”

Several A-list celebrities were seen in Ciara’s comment section expressing their excitement for her and Russell’s new bundle of joy:

“Congratulations Mama!!! Sending ❤️❤️❤️ to you and @dangerusswilson” Lupita Nyongo wrote,

“YEEEESSSSS 😍😍😍!” Chloe Bailey wrote,

“Congratulations 🥹🥰💘🙏🏽,” Winnie Harlow wrote, and more.

Given that the power couple is expecting a child in just a few months, many fans have been left wondering how many kids Ciara and Russell Wilson have prior to this latest pregnancy…

With 3-year-old Win Harrison, 6-year-old Sienna Princess, and 9-year-old Future Zahir (whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Future), this new arrival is going to be baby number four for Ciara.

Given that both Ciara and Russell Wilson are family-oriented individuals, there is no question that their new bundle of joy will be showered with love!

This pregnancy could not have come at a better time, with Ciara sharing in an exclusive interview with People that the family of five had a fun-filled summer traveling the world, ultimately making her more grateful for their family dynamic than ever before.

“Moments like that are so fun. Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments. Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn’t in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer. I think it’s good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the season, and new music for me. This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I’m excited about the stuff I’ve done as well. It’s been adventurous, to say the least, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it every day.”

We will definitely be keeping up with Ciara’s pregnancy journey all over social media. We seriously hope Sienna Princess will be getting a sister!