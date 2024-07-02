How many kids does Future have?

Future, the renowned rapper known for his unique style, has made a name for himself in the hip-hop industry. Beyond his successful career, many fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his role as a father.

Born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, Future grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was exposed to music at a young age. He began his career as a songwriter, penning hits for other artists before stepping into the spotlight himself. With the release of his debut album, Pluto, in 2012, Future quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Since then, he has released numerous commercially successful albums and even has four Grammy Awards under his belt. Despite his busy schedule and the demands of his career, Future has always made time for his family.

Future’s complex family tree

As of the latest reports, Future has eight biological children with eight different women, and one adopted son. In descending order, they are Jakobi Wilburn, Londyn Wilburn, Prince Wilburn, Future Zahir Wilburn, Kash Wilburn, Hendrix Wilburn, Paris Wilburn, Reign Wilburn, and his adopted son, Jaiden Wilburn.

His eldest child, Jakobi Wilburn was born in 2002 to Jessica Smith. Londyn Wilburn is the daughter of India J, while Prince Wilburn’s mother is Brittni Mealy. In 2014, Future welcomed his son Future Zahir Wilburn with the famous singer Ciara following their engagement, although they later separated. Hendrix Wilburn’s mother is Joie Chavis, and Reign Wilburn is the daughter of Eliza Seraphin, a model. The identity of Kash Wilburn’s mother remains unconfirmed, despite media speculations.

Future has faced several legal challenges regarding paternity and child support. For example, Eliza Seraphin filed a paternity suit against him, which was resolved with a DNA test confirming Future as the father. No doubt his relationships and his children occasionally make headlines, and despite the attention, Future tends to keep his family matters relatively private, sporadically sharing glimpses of his life with his children on social media.

