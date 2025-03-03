How many kids does Kieran Culkin have?

It’s a good week to be Kieran Culkin. The beloved star won the 2025 Best Supporting Oscar for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain, and his career looks even bigger, brighter, and more exciting than it was already, which is saying a lot.

Since Culkin has six siblings and starred in Home Alone, aka one of the best Christmas movies about a chaotic household, fans are often curious about the star’s own family life. Do Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton have any children?

How many children does A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin have?

Photo via Searchlight Pictures

Culkin has two kids: Wilder Wolf and Kinsey Sioux. Culkin and Charton’s daughter Kinsey was born in September 2019, and their son Wilder arrived in August 2021. Since Kinsey was almost two when baby number two came into the world, the couple almost lived the “two under two” life, which many parents will say is absolutely wild.

While getting used to being a dad, Culkin’s career has taken off. Besides A Real Pain, he starred in Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish) in 2020, No Sudden Move in 2021, and played Roman Roy on Succession from 2018 to 2023.

Hearing Culkin talk about parenthood is just as enjoyable as watching him onscreen. Sure, some celebrities have so much money that they couldn’t be relatable even if they tried. Not the A Real Pain star. When Colman Domingo asked, “What do you like about being a father?” for the Variety Actors’ on Actors series, Culkin said, “Absolutely everything except dinnertime.” That’s the truth! Hopes and dreams of calm, delicious dinner scenes often go out the window and are replaced by questions like, “Will my toddler ever eat anything other than chicken nuggets and berries? And why are berries $100?”

Image via HBO

Pretty much everything he says about being a dad is equally adorable. Culkin added, “It feels like nothing else matters” (awwww) and said, “All this is lovely, but I’m just trying to get home.” The actor also gave a 2024 interview to The Guardian and said a pal told him “your meaningful life goes through the roof, your quality of life goes in the toilet.” Culkin shared that things get less challenging as kids get older.

Since choosing to have kids (or to have more kids) is such a huge decision, one that comes with a lot of fear and anxiety and excitement and magic and wonder, it’s always interesting to hear how others arrive at the choice that feels right to them. While Culkin is private in some ways, he mentioned his family life in his Oscars acceptance speech. Besides praising Jeremy Strong’s turn in The Apprentice, Culkin also said that while Charton said they could add a third kid to their family as long as he won an Emmy, he said, “Really, I want four.” He said his wife told him that could happen… as long as he won the Oscar. Culkin continued, “No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

So, does that mean that baby number three and four could be on the way for Culkin and Charton? Given Culkin’s talent and his shiny new trophy, his career isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, so there might be some serious talks in their future. And we might hear about them when he wins another award!

