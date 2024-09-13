How many kids does Reba McEntire have?

Reba McEntire may have quite a few kids on her fiction sitcom, but in real life, only one child has her heart.

Her only biological child, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, was born on February 23, 1990, to Reba McEntire and her then-husband Narvel Blackstock. Reba and Narvel married in 1989, and welcomed their son one year later.

The pair were married for 26 years before divorcing in 2015.

She told People in 2022, that she’s very proud of her adult son, and that they’re very close. Although she had a lot of help from nannies while he was growing up, she loved to take him on the road with her and always tried her best to spend as much time with him as possible.

And now he’s all grown up. Shelby is 35 years old and lives in Nashville with his wife and their two dogs.

Shelby grew up with his mom and dad in Nashville, Tennesee until he was nine years old, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. He then moved to New York City while his mother starred in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway, and then to Los Angeles when she got her own sitcom, Reba.

He briefly attended the University of Arizona in 2010 before realizing his dream of becoming a NASCAR driver. He began racing only five months before his first competition at the 2011 Continental Tire Challenge Grand-Am 200.

Shelby had a successful run as a racecar driver, even winning the 2020 GT World Challenge America Overall Champion.

Not only was a he race car driver, but he also started his own clothing brand called Hartland which, according to the mission statement on their Instagram page, was focused on creating quality clothes centered around a love for the outdoors.

They advertised hats, mugs, and t-shirts with their logo on them, many of which he promoted on his own Instagram page. The store is no longer up, as Shelby focuses on other business ventures and his family life.

Not only does Reba have a son, but a daughter-in-law that he married in 2022 at a ceremony in Disney World. Shelby and his wife, Marissa, frequently post travel vlogs and Disney content. Not only did they get married at Disney, but Shelby proposed there too, in 2021.

Now, according to his LinkedIn, Shelby has been working as principal and co-founder of B&R Development for the past two years. He has also worked as a business development manager and still lists racing as one of his primary occupations and passions.

