How many times did Travis Scott play FE!N?

There is kind of a tradition in the rap world for artists to sometimes play their songs numerous times in a row during concerts. Superstar rapper Travis Scott is no different, and he recently commented on doing that very thing with his song “FE!N,” claiming that the wild energy of his fans inspired him to do so.

Recommended Videos

This happened a few months ago, before Scott’s recent arrest on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Scott appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, and he shared how sometimes he can’t help being caught up in the energy of a moment.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Scott about playing the song ten times in a row at the Barclays Center. Scott first started playing the song multiple times a row at a tour stop in Tulsa during his Circus Maximus Tour.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder,” Scott said. “Tonight I plan on going even crazier at Madison Square Garden.”

He wasn’t lying. He performed the song 15 times at MSG.

Like we said, there is a precedent for this sort of thing. Per Rolling Stone, Jay-Z and Ye played their famous song “N-ggas In Paris” 12 times in a row in (where else) Paris. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently scored a number one with the Drake dis “They Not Like Us,” played that song five times in a row during his recent pop-up concert at the Kia Forum.

One time in Houston, Scott played his song “Goosebumps” 14 times in a row. “FE!N” is off Scott’s album grammy-nominated album Utopia.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy