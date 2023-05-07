How many times has Kevin Costner been married?

Kevin Costner fans were shocked earlier this month when news broke that the movie star is splitting up with his wife Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage. A fashion designer, Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” between the pair. They have three children, sons Cayden and Hayes, and daughter Grace.

In a recent interview, Costner’s legal team announced, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Prenups in place mean that Costner will retain ownership of the couple’s three homes, but both parties are filing for joint child custody.

The Yellowstone star has been married once before, to fellow actress Cindy Silva. They tied the knot in 1978, and Cindy starred alongside her husband in the hugely successful Dances With Wolves, where Costner played a Union soldier who gets adopted into a Native American tribe.

Theirs seemed to be the perfect Hollywood romance. Costner later said of their first date that, “[Cindy] was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me… she represented everything about women that I like.”

But the couple split in 1994, with some suspecting that Costner’s huge workload was putting too much strain on the marriage.

Despite the split from current wife Baumgartner, Costner shows no signs of slowing down, even at 68. Though he is reportedly leaving Yellowstone after season five, cowboy fans will be excited for Horizon: An American Saga, which will chronicle 15 years of pre-and post-Civil War expansion out west. With so much creative energy left to burn, perhaps Costner will tie the knot again soon.