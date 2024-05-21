How many times has Zac Brown been married?

Zac Brown, the lead guy of the Zac Brown Band, is usually known for his catchy tunes and country vibes. But recently, it’s not his music that’s making headlines.

Born and raised in the small town of Cumming, Georgia, Zac Brown’s professional music career began in earnest when he started performing solo gigs while still a teenager. The big breakthrough for Zac Brown came with the formation of the Zac Brown Band in the early 2000s. The band’s lineup solidified over time, and they released their debut album, Home Grown, in 2005. However, it was their 2008 album The Foundation that marked their major label debut and brought them to fame. The album included hits like “Chicken Fried” and “Toes,” which became country radio staples and earned the band a massive fanbase.

On a personal front, Zac Brown has experienced both joys and challenges. He married Shelly Brown, a jewelry designer, in 2006.



The couple went on to have five children together, and for a time, it seemed that Brown had found the stability that had eluded many of his fellow country stars. But like many relationships, especially with celebrities, it ended in 2018 after 12 years. Marriage is tough, especially when you’re juggling tours, tabloids, and temptations.

We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple…This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with. Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours. The couple said in a joint statement in 2018

Jump to August 2023, Zac gave marriage another go with Kelly Yazdi, a model and actress known for her love of adventures and motorcycles.



But this chapter was short-lived, as it lasted just four months. Recently, Kelly took to Instagram with some poems that gave everyone a sneak peek into what she says was a controlling and unhappy marriage.

Don’t model anymore.

Take this picture off your Instagram.

Don’t wear that in the house.

Don’t post that bikini picture.

Don’t post anymore fitness videos.

Yes I said you could post that, but now I’m saying take it down.

I don’t want other men looking at what is mine.

I want to protect you, your body is sacred to me, can’t you see this is because I love you.

I don’t want to be with the kind of woman who has to show off her body for attention.

I will f*cking leave you. Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling.

Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse. That “love” is conditional. “Love” disguised as compromise when in reality, it was control. @kellyyazdi

This whole situation has thrown Zac back into the media spotlight. Following Kelly’s posts, Zac has filed a lawsuit against her to prevent her from publicly speaking about their marriage and potentially tarnishing his image. But honestly, Zac isn’t exactly a saint in this tale. The singer was the first to throw a punch, so to speak, with his music video for “Beautiful Drug.” He portrayed Kelly in a bad light, suggesting she was involved with drugs during their time together.

Well, if he’s pointing fingers about drug use, Zac might want to reflect on his own past. In 2016, Zac was indeed caught in a drug-related incident at a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida. Following the incident, he issued a public apology.

Right now, Zac’s life is starting to sound a lot like a country song gone wrong. If he keeps stirring up the drama, he might even find himself struggling to walk down the aisle for a third time and end up singing the blues alone. Let’s hope he can turn things around before it’s too late.

