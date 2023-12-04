How much does Macauley Culkin make in ‘Home Alone’ royalties?

With Christmas around the corner there's no doubt the films will be gracing our screens, but how much does Culkin earn from the seasonal glut?

Was there a more heartwarming sight this week than seeing Macauley Culkin receive a much deserved star on the Hollywood walk of fame? The former child actor appeared alongside his Home Alone co-star Catherine O’Hara at the event, and seemed delighted to be honored in Tinsel Town’s most iconic way.

This was especially nice to see, as Culkin has suffered notoriously, both at the hands of Hollywood and his abusive family, with his early fame affecting his childhood in a way that most of us could never imagine. This is part of the reason Culkin has been focused on smaller roles for a while now (the box office mantle being taken up brilliantly by his brother Kieran, who looks a shoe-in to win multiple awards for his role in Succession), but even so, it’s practically impossible to engage in popular culture and not come into contact with at least one of his many famous movies. From Richie Rich to My Girl, even those who didn’t grow up in the nineties, when he was at his most famous, will have seen (and loved) him in something. And, of all of his many credits, there’s no doubt the most famous is the brilliant and beloved Home Alone, which is a staple when it comes to holiday watching in the West.

The fantastic and quotable 1990 Chris Columbus Christmas flick (and its much-loved sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which has that famous Donald Tump cameo) becomes as ubiquitous as Mariah Carey and unnecessary anger at the phrase “happy holidays” at this time of year, and for good reason. Heartwarming, family friendly, and hilarious, it’s the perfect movie to put on with the kids, and to this day remains a pop culture touchstone. And, although he was only a child when he starred in it, Culkin is probably the biggest reason for that success, as he showed a believability that most adult actors fail to in their performances.

You’d think with how popular the film is Culkin would still be raking in the dollars from it three decades on from its release. But as it turns out, that isn’t really the case. If you want to know how much Macauley Culkin makes in ‘Home Alone’ royalties, then read on!

How much does Macauley Culkin make in Home Alone royalties?

This might shock you, but Culkin makes absolutely nothing from Home Alone royalties. While this might seem like yet another example of Hollywood abusing child actors, or make you want to re-fight the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it does make some sense when put into context.

Although actors have been receiving royalties (or residuals, as they’re more commonly known) for historic performances since the fifties, this doesn’t always happen, especially with films. And, in this case, Culkin only received a fee for his role, and wasn’t entitled to a percentage of box office or video profits. His other co-stars, including Joe Pesci and Catherine O’Hara, also weren’t entitled to royalties, although Pescie received millions for his performance.

It’s not fully confirmed, but a 10-year old Culkin was said to have earned $110,000 for Home Alone in 1990, which is about a quarter of a million dollars today. It was one of his first major film roles, so he didn’t quite have the same bargaining power as he did later on, when he was paid handsomely for other projects (including around $4.5 million for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York).

With that said, it does feel a bit wrong that he only received the $110,000 for the initial film, as it was the highest-grossing live action comedy of all time until it was displaced by Men in Black seven years later. However, Culkin is said to be worth almost $20 million at this point, and has the freedom to pick and choose what roles he wants, so it’s not exactly an unhappy ending for the actor. And, given his struggles with fame, we’re happy that’s the case.

What is Macauly Culkin doing now?

Culkin has been working as an actor again, appearing in hit shows like American Horror Story and The Righteous Gemstones in recent years. But, most importantly, he seems to be living his best life. And, considering how much joy he’s given so many people, that’s the least the boy who became famous as Kevin McCallister deserves.