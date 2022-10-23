How much money has Frances Bean Cobain inherited from the Nirvana estate?

Without a doubt, the daughter of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain was born into enormous wealth and fame. Frances Bean Cobain was nearly two years old when her father allegedly died by suicide and ever since, there has been a rising concern regarding what would be done with Cobain’s vast estate — most importantly, who would inherit how much, especially because Cobain failed to leave a will before his untimely demise.

As expected, things didn’t go smoothly for the Cobain family after Courtney took the responsibility of overseeing the estate’s management, which caused a huge loss as approximately $30 million was reportedly stolen by the managers of the estates. Besides the messy financial episode, Frances had always received a hefty sum from Cobain’s estates.

Upon turning 18, she was entitled to 37 percent of her Cobain’s estate. In 2021, her total net worth was estimated at an impressive $11.2 million that she received as a part of the inheritance. As per Mirror, her monthly allowance stood at $100,000 at the time.

However, the excessive wealth and fortune also came with their share of scandals and gossip as the conversation at the time steered towards Frances’ overspending, extravagant lifestyle and living “beyond her means despite her huge income” as admitted by the 28 years old. Speaking on the subject later, she said:

“My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it. It’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of. I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone haven’t earned myself. The one way that I was shown how to live was to live in excess, like, live beyond your means. It took me stepping away from that and getting sober in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent”.

Meanwhile, her 30th birthday was filled with a major surprise, as she was given an exorbitantly vast sum of her father’s estate. Let’s shine some light on the same.

How much has Frances Bean Cobain inherited in 2022?

On August 18, the daughter of the Nirvana star turned 30, which coincided with added benefits including a weighty inheritance from the Nirvana estate. According to Celebrity Net worth, she was given a total of $200 million as a part of her inheritance. It seems that with aging came an acceptance of responsibilities and duties, especially with regard to the proper handling of money.

As Frances’ past lifestyle displayed a glaring miss on this issue, she has decided to be more judicious in the use and spending of money. She took to Instagram to post about her previous hardships and new resolutions about being more productive and wise with her new life and acquired wealth. According to her, reaching 30 was an unexpected occasion as her past life was filled with a series of traumatic experiences, insecurities, and self-loathing.

Speaking on the subject she wrote, “At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self-loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world.” She also touched on the subject of her upbringing that in her opinion, was far from normal on account of being born to famous parents. She stated that he was born into a life “that seemingly attracted so much chaos.”

Frances admitted to her mental health problems in the past, and on January 1, she posted on Instagram to state her reasons for taking over a year-long gap on social media which hinted at her failing mental and emotional health.

Let’s hope that stepping into a new phase of life with the possession of a huge amount of wealth would see contentment and more positive developments.