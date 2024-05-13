Fiona Harvey on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Screengrab via YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
Netflix
TV

How much was Fiona Harvey paid for the ‘Baby Reindeer’ interview with Piers Morgan?

We can confirm it was enough for a cup of tea.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 13, 2024 02:59 pm

Baby Reindeer is well and truly taking over the world for all the right and wrong reasons. Today, we’re going to be talking about some of the wrong ones.

Recommended Videos

After some of the show’s more dubiously-adjusted viewers made it their life mission to figure out the real identity of Baby Reindeer‘s Martha, the saga very quickly got out of hand by several orders of magnitude when Fiona Harvey, the Scottish lawyer who outed herself as the real-life inspiration for the character, wound up at the desk of Piers Morgan. That desk was subsequently revealed as just one uncomfortable stop on Harvey’s crusade against Team Reindeer, as she apparently plans on suing Netflix for defamation.

It’s a pretty distasteful situation all around; while Gadd didn’t outright name Harvey as Martha’s inspiration (in fact, he pleaded with viewers to stop their detective work), more steps could have been taken to cover up the proverbial trail (Martha didn’t have to be Scottish, for one). Moreover, regardless of how culpable either Gadd or Harvey is about fabricating what really happened (the fact that Baby Reindeer is a piece of autofiction — and an intelligent and empathetic one at that — at least gets Gadd off the hook in that specific way), platforming someone like Harvey — who’s in an incredibly vulnerable position at the moment — is a drastically irresponsible move on Morgan’s part, to say nothing of the shaky-at-best faith with which either party approached said interview.

So, what was even in it for Harvey, anyway?

How much was Fiona Harvey paid to appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored?

Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Screengrab via YouTube

Per Dexerto, Harvey claims she was paid £250 to appear as the subject of Morgan’s interview; an experience she would later reveal she was none too pleased about given what she believed was the host’s confrontational tendencies. Considering how rough of a watch the interview was, one can indeed only imagine how unpleasant it must have been in the hot seat, as it were.

In any case, at this rate, Baby Reindeer may just go from being Gadd’s most remarkable professional and artistic achievement to the show that haunts him and his reputation for the rest of his days. Indeed, between recent revelations from one Reece Lyons about Gadd’s alleged lack of professional conduct and now the threat of Harvey’s lawsuit looming over his head (even if it ultimately ends up fizzling out), Baby Reindeer has evolved into a far more intense rigmarole than anyone could have imagined, and Gadd may have to prepare for the possibility of Baby Reindeer being remembered primarily for something other than being a great show.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Christine Quinn getting married in Selling Sunset
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Two images of Haylee Baylee's TikTok apology with a picture of Stephanie Matto in the middle explaining the situation
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 13, 2024
Read Article Ew, why did Donald Trump refer to ‘the late, great Hannibal Lecter’ as a ‘wonderful man?’ His latest nonsensical gibberish, explained
Trump and his personal hero Hannibal Lecter
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Ew, why did Donald Trump refer to ‘the late, great Hannibal Lecter’ as a ‘wonderful man?’ His latest nonsensical gibberish, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 13, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s dystopian Mother’s Day message gives ‘deranged’ a whole new meaning
Donald Trump Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Donald Trump’s dystopian Mother’s Day message gives ‘deranged’ a whole new meaning
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 13, 2024
Read Article What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?
Chappell Roan
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Christine Quinn getting married in Selling Sunset
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Two images of Haylee Baylee's TikTok apology with a picture of Stephanie Matto in the middle explaining the situation
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 13, 2024
Read Article Ew, why did Donald Trump refer to ‘the late, great Hannibal Lecter’ as a ‘wonderful man?’ His latest nonsensical gibberish, explained
Trump and his personal hero Hannibal Lecter
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Ew, why did Donald Trump refer to ‘the late, great Hannibal Lecter’ as a ‘wonderful man?’ His latest nonsensical gibberish, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 13, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s dystopian Mother’s Day message gives ‘deranged’ a whole new meaning
Donald Trump Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Donald Trump’s dystopian Mother’s Day message gives ‘deranged’ a whole new meaning
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 13, 2024
Read Article What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?
Chappell Roan
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 13, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.