How much weight did Lizzo lose?

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, is getting a lot of attention for her recent weight loss. It seems like it was pretty significant, with mentions of her reaching a weight she hasn’t seen since 2014.

Lizzo credits her weight loss to three main factors: a high-protein diet, maintaining a calorie deficit, and consistent strength training. She changed her diet from vegan to including animal-based proteins, claiming this shift has boosted her energy levels and helped her lose weight.

Her meals now consist of items like egg whites, buffalo chicken, and grilled chicken with vegetables, which she sees as key to her success. High-protein diets can aid weight loss by making people feel fuller and reducing carbohydrate intake. It’s one of the things that makes the Keto diet so popular.

How much weight has Lizzo lost so far?

Healthline reported that Lizzo had lost 60 lbs so far, while The Sun reported Lizzo had achieved a 10.5 reduction in her BMI and a 16% decrease in total body fat. Lizzo claims it is just the tried and true method of having a calorie deficit.

A calorie deficit—burning more calories than you take in—is used in many successful diets. It’s not as popular because it isn’t a quick fix and tends to take a while. However, it’s a sustained approach she’s maintained for at least five months before reporting her progress. This five-month period links closely to her strength training, which includes five days a week of high-intensity circuit workouts.

This approach differs from the usual focus on cardio for weight loss, showing that building muscle can improve metabolism and help with long-term weight management. The timeline of Lizzo’s journey is partially revealed through her social media posts and interviews. In January, she celebrated reaching her weight loss goal on Instagram, mentioning a weight she hadn’t seen since 2014.

This indicates a long-time commitment to her methods. More posts of her physique throughout the spring of 2025 reflect the ongoing effects of her training and diet. There has been ongoing speculation online suggesting that she used GLP-1 medications like Ozempic to help with her weight loss. Lizzo has directly addressed these rumors multiple times, stating her commitment to diet and exercise.

Her trainer also backed her story to Business Insider, confirming her dedication to a tough fitness routine. Despite these denials, the rumors keep coming back each time she shares her weight loss on social media. Those in the know seem to back Lizzo, and so that’s how it should stay.

While a lot of people take shortcuts, they are often very dangerous and short-sighted. Lizzo is a good example of working hard to achieve your goals despite likely having access to tools that can make it faster. These same celebrities who use the drug can also see doctors who check them regularly. It’s not a good idea for anyone who does not have that same access to medical professionals.

There will likely always be a substantial amount of online comments that focus on the ongoing speculation about Ozempic, because some would perceive this weight loss as coming too quickly. Five months to lose 60 lbs isn’t unnatural; in fact, I’ve lost 50 lbs in a month and even 5 lbs in a day. It takes a considerable amount of effort, but anyone who has a goal can reach it but they should only do so if it’s safe. Losing 60 lbs in five months sounds like a pretty natural way to lose it.

