How old are Donny and Marie Osmond?

Donny and Marie Osmond are one of the most recognizable duos in American history. They conquered the music charts, the small screen, and have essentially become a fixture of Las Vegas culture.

These achievements are even more impressive when you consider that the brother and sister act started when they were teenagers. They were junior members of the musical group The Osmonds, before they decided to strike out on their own.

Donny and Marie have slowed down in recent years, however. They ended their 11-year residency in Las Vegas in 2019, which led several fans to ask about their respective ages. How old are the siblings? Which one is older? Well, let’s discuss, and lay out some of the record-breaking achievements they managed to notch along the way.

Donny Osmond was born on Dec. 9, 1957, which means he’s 65 years old. He made his television debut at age six, singing “You Are My Sunshine” on The Andy Williams Show, and he’s never looked back. Donny rose to fame with the Osmonds, who released a number of popular singles, but his career really kicked off when he went solo in 1971. He scored a number one pop hit with his cover of “Go Away Little Girl” and a number three pop hit with “Puppy Love.” Donny was also a teen heartthrob during this time period, appearing on several magazine covers.

Marie Osmond wasn’t far behind. She was born on Oct. 13, 1959, which makes her 63 years old. She debuted on The Andy Williams Show when was only three, and her debut single “Paper Roses” skyrocketed to number one on the US country chart in 1973. Marie was only 14 at the time of the single’s release, making her the youngest female artist and youngest overall solo artist to top the country chart. The record still stands as of 2023.

Donny and Marie joined forces for Donny & Marie in 1976. The variety show consisted of skating routines, comedy skits and, of course, musical performances. Donny was 18 when the pilot aired, and Marie was 16, making them the youngest primetime entertainers in television history. The show ran for three seasons, and the title was repurposed for a talk show hosted by the siblings from 1998 to 2000.

Donny and Marie released their first joint album, I’m Leaving It All Up to You, in 1974. It was certified gold and the title track would go on to become a top five single on the Billboard pop charts. They’ve released six other albums to date, with the most recent being Donny & Marie in 2009. Donny reflected on the tremendous success he and Marie had during the 1970s, and attributed it to their strong connection as siblings.

“There was something about the combination about Donny and Marie, and it wouldn’t have worked had we not been siblings in my opinion,” he told ET Online. “But because we grew up together, we spent so much time together as siblings. There was something organic about that and when she hit me with pies and hit me in the stomach or slapped me, it was all natural. It was all organic. I think a lot of people really related to that in families and it was all in fun.”

Donny and Marie may have ended their Las Vegas residency a few years ago, but the former remains hopeful that they will reunite in another capacity. “Revisiting the Donny & Marie thing, it would have to be the right thing,” he noted. “Marie would have to agree with it obviously.”