How old are ‘What Happens Later’ stars Meg Ryan and David Duchovny?

These are some of life's most important questions. Right?

Break out your tissue boxes, Meg Ryan is coming out of retirement. With a recent trailer release for Ryan’s newest film, What Happens Later, the actress and director simultaneously announced a sudden return to the spotlight in a way only she knows how — through romantic comedy.

The film, centered around an ex-couple stuck in an airport amidst a slew of mysterious delays, stars Meg Ryan and David Duchovny as they (possibly) attempt to rekindle their old relationship. Classic stuff.

I’ll be honest. This film looks like a ton of fun. When’s the last time we were served up a good, interesting, original romantic comedy that wasn’t so self-indulgent it made our eyes bleed? It’s been a while.

Not to mention the fact that a lot of rom-coms these days center around the relationships of young people, which look — no harm, no foul — but it IS nice to see love at different stages of life sometimes. Which finally brings us to us to the question you’re all here for…

How old are Meg Ryan and David Duchovny?

Meg Ryan is 61-years-old, while David Duchovny is a bit older at 63. Both well within an appropriate range to find long lost-love at a fictional airport.

What I find so interesting is how much we all care about how old people are. Folks get older, that’s life.

I’m getting older every second of every day, so are you. Embrace it. Enjoy the ride. Life is as long, or as short, as you make it. Just look at Meg Ryan. She’s director, writing, and starring in a movie at 61. If she can do things like that, you can do whatever you put your mind to.