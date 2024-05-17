How old is Brock from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Let’s talk about Brock Davies from Vanderpump Rules — the tall, ruggedly handsome personal trainer who swept Scheana Shay off her feet. We’ve all been dying to know just how old the guy actually is, right?

Recommended Videos

Well, Brock’s been pretty tight-lipped about his birth year (maybe it’s an Aussie thing), but we can make an educated guess. His wife Scheana went all mushy on Instagram for his birthday last June 15th, gushing about what an amazing husband and father he is. And I really want to believe that, but he’s also a Gemini so I’m conflicted. But congratulations to these two finding love anyways, regardless of my personal feelings about zodiac signs.

Does anyone actually know how old Brock Davies from Vanderpump Rules is?

But honestly, his age is just scratching the surface when it comes to Brock’s backstory. Case in point: Did you know he was raised as a freaking Mormon until he was 14 years old? Explains why he gets so awkward around the strippers and burlesque dancers on the show. There’s a little repressed Mormon boy still living inside that ripped bod.

Speaking of his childhood, Brock’s not shy about sharing the story of how he lost his index finger in a farming accident in Australia when he was 4 years old. Dude got into it with an angry bull (as you do) fell into some machinery, and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Between that and the Mormon upbringing, it’s a miracle Brock came out so well-adjusted!

Photo via Instagram @brock

Before making it big as Scheana’s man candy, Brock was a professional rugby player who came to the States chasing his NFL dreams. He played college football in Colorado, even scoring a try-out with the Patriots in 2017, although he didn’t make the final roster.

His love life is where things really get juicy. After meeting and instantly clicking with Scheana in 2019, the pair got secretly married in 2021 to help with Brock’s green card situation. Then they did the whole over-the-top Bravo wedding extravaganza in Cancun a year later.

“When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” she added. “We have a baby together and we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple words [and] signed the paper.” Scheana Shay

Photo via Instagram @brock

But Brock’s path to family man hasn’t been all roses. He has two older kids , a son and daughter, from a previous marriage that ended pretty messily. While he’s committed to being a great dad to them and baby Summer, rebuilding that trust is an ongoing battle. As he mentioned on part 1 of the season 11 reunion show, his kids haven’t showed any interest in developing a relationship with him. Ouch.

At the end of the day, whether you love him or love to hate him, Brock brings the personality and drama we crave from our beloved Vanderpump stars.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more