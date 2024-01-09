How old is Robert De Niro’s Rumored Girlfriend Tiffany Chen?

More importantly, what's the age gap between the couple? Here's what we know about De Niro and Chen's relationship.

Tiffany Chen is a martial arts instructor who has recently inadvertently made waves as the frontrunner as to who the potential mother of Robert De Niro’s seventh child may be. This came after he shared an out-of-the-blue bombshell revelation to ET Canada that he had welcomed another child to the world.

Of course, as these things tend to go with older and long-established Hollywood actors, a widespread curiosity has been piqued in regards to the age gap between De Niro and his supposed co-parent. Here’s everything we know.

How old is Tiffany Chen?

Photo via Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As HITC discovered while digging this information up, Chen’s biography on her website states that she entered her first martial arts competition in 1994, at the age of 16. Therefore, this would make Tiffany Chen either 45 or 46 in the present day.

If you’re someone who lives by French author Max O’Rell’s rule (popularized by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation) of “half your age plus seven” as the ballpark for an appropriate dating age, then De Niro is toeing the line. His supposed relationship with Chen is just clear of being creepy, if that’s the standard by which you abide.

With DeNiro being 79 years of age, his “magic number” is 46.5.