How old is Rupert Murdoch’s wife?

They say it’s never too late to find love, and at 93 years young, Rupert Murdoch is the living proof. Murdoch married retired Russian-born molecular biologist Elena Zhukova at a private ceremony at his Bel Air estate on June 1. So, how old is Zhukova?

In case you’re not caught up, Murdoch is worth $20 billion and his media empire comprises of properties like Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. This is his fifth marriage. His previous wives are Patricia Booker, Anna Torv, Wendi Deng, and Jerry Hall. The newlywed couple reportedly met at a party hosted by Deng.

Stop the presses! Rupert Murdoch ties the knot with Elena Zhukova on their Bel Air wedding day https://t.co/ey6jARKKJq pic.twitter.com/nq7yS5rK15 — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) June 3, 2024

This is not Zhukova’s first marriage. She was previously married to billionaire Alexander Zhukov and they have a daughter named Dasha. Zhukova is 67 years old and as a former scientist isn’t necessarily closely associated with Murdoch and his media world. In fact, it’s only because of her friendship with Murdoch’s ex Deng that Zhukova and Murdoch even met.

During her career in microbiology, Zhukova worked at the Baylor College of Medicine before moving to California to teach at UCLA. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2023 when they were seen vacationing on a yacht together. Interestingly, Murdoch was engaged to a former dental hygienist turned radio host, Ann Lesley Smith, 66, that same year. They called off the engagement shortly after it was announced.

While this marks his fifth time down the aisle, he was married to his second wife Anna Torv for 32 years – his longest marriage. His shortest marriage was to his fourth wife Jerry Hall. That lasted six years. It remains to be seen how long this new one (or him) will last.

