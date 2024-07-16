YouTuber Tana Mongeau is equally famous for her controversies and relationships as she is for her content. Her online career began in 2015 when she started uploading her videos to YouTube. She rose to prominence in 2017 when her “storytime” content — essentially videos in which she tells elaborate stories about her life — started blowing up on Snapchat.

Recommended Videos

She has since been romantically involved with the likes of Bella Thorne and Mod Sun (with whom she was briefly in a throuple), Lil Xan, Chris Miles, and Jake Paul. Her controversies have included (apparently) being investigated by the FBI after her email was (supposedly) hacked and used to send “a bombing and shooting threat to McCarran International Airport” and some beef with fellow YouTuber iDubbz (for which he apologized).

She’s released six singles as the lead artist and one as a featured artist and has appeared on four episodes of YouTube’s Shane and Friends, in a central role on the reality television series Escape the Night, and as the star of MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau.

Mongeau has been nominated for various awards, winning Creator of the Year at the 9th Streamy Awards in 2019.

She’s managed to squeeze all of that into a relatively short amount of time, as she’s still very young. But how old is Tana Mongeau?

How old is Tana Mongeau?

Image via Tana Mongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau was born to Rick and Rebecca Mongeau in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 24, 1998 (as per Famous Birthdays), making her 26 years old.

That means she was 15 when she first started uploading content to her YouTube channel and 17 when she first rose to prominence on Snapchat.

You can subscribe to Mongeau’s ever-popular YouTube channel — which now has over 5 million subscribers — by clicking here.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy