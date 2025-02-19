How ‘Real Housewives’ star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann lost $3 million on their Georgia mansion amid divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and former football player Kroy Biermann have finally offloaded their once-shared Georgia mansion more than a year after they put it on the market due to their divorce. However, the deal required a jaw-dropping loss of over $3 million. Here’s why the exes lost so much money from the lavish property’s sale.

The pair originally listed their house for a whopping $6 million in October 2023. It was a reasonable price for a 15-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms and a bevy of amenities, including a home theater, a heated pool, a private gym, an arcade room, five fireplaces, and a six-car garage. The property even has an elevator for easy access to the floors, according to Page Six.

Unfortunately, despite its opulence, Zolciak, 46, and Biermann, 39, struggled to find a buyer. In the year and a half that they tried to unload the property, they had to make dramatic price cuts. The first was when they slashed $1 million off its value in January 2024.

They also faced foreclosure threats as they also had to deal with financial turmoil amid their divorce. In their final attempt to avoid a humiliating auction, the former spouses agreed to significantly lower their asking price and settle with a buyer who was willing to pay just $2.75 million for the estate.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can finally shut the door on their Georgia mansion saga — it’s officially sold, more than a year after it hit the market! pic.twitter.com/eoFE1B0R7Q — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2025

Despite the disappointing loss, Zolciak and Biermann, who were married for 11 years but split in 2023, still secured profit from the sale of their home. The reality star and the former professional athlete purchased the property way back in 2012 for just below $900,000, according to TMZ.

Though one could argue that they had made more than a million from the deal, the cash is unlikely to last long given their ongoing money problems. The exes have been facing multiple lawsuits and unpaid credit card debts, among others.

Nevertheless, the sale of their mansion now marks a new beginning for the former spouses. Prior to closing the deal, Zolciak had already moved into a rental house with their four kids: Kroy Jr. (KJ), 13, Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane. On the other hand, Bierman has also found a separate residence in the same area.

As for Zolciak’s older daughters, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, whom Biermann adopted after they tied the knot in 2011, they had already moved out of the mansion before all the drama between their parents unfolded. But they do come to visit from time to time.

Last Christmas, Ariana even shared on TikTok an emotional video of her walking through the empty house before forwarding the keys to the new owners. She appeared to recollect the memories her family made on the property as she toured her followers one last time.

@arianabiermann last christmas in my childhood home thank you god for the amazing memories w my family- goodbye <3 ♬ How Do I Say Goodbye – Sped Up – Dean Lewis

Biermann first filed for divorce in May 2023. However, he and Zolciak quickly reconciled, so they dropped it in July of that year. Surprisingly, a month later, the former NFL player once again filed for divorce, according to Bravo. As of late, their divorce has yet to be finalized.

