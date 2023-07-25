How tall is Dotun on ‘The Bachelorette?’

Look, as someone who’s married to a man who is 5’5”, I’m not about to sit here and say only tall men are attractive. That’s simply not true. However, anyone who hasn’t swooned looking up at a beautiful man just simply doesn’t understand the allure tall men possess.

Take Dotun Obuleko from season 20 of The Bachelorette, for example. We fell under his spell the moment he stepped out of the limousine due to his candidly romantic speech and immediate self-awareness. It’s not all about height, though. The man is a walking teddy bear, so you’ve got the unicornian combo of a tall, attractive man with a heart of gold. (Um, Charity, you payin’ attention?)

During Dotun and Charity’s one-on-one date in Week 4, we fell even more in love with this Nigerian-American native as we watched him peel back one layer after another. Charity even said he “touches her soul.” But the unfolding love story between the pair took a back seat at times due to the stark height difference that commanded our attention. It’s that hard not to notice. For the record, Charity is 5’3”, so most people look tall next to her, but Dotun? Well, let’s just say most people look short next to him.

Wait, Dotun is how tall?

There’s been a lot of tall men in Bachelor Nation. Even our host Jesse Palmer is 6’2” but he pales in comparison to Dotun. Want to take a guess? Go ahead…

According to Accept This Rose, Dotun is 6’7”, making him the tallest contestant in Bachelorette history and most assuredly the tallest man this season. It’s no wonder Brayden chose to start beef with Aaron instead of Dotun. (It’s worth noting, however, that Aaron is no pipsqueak either; the man is 6’5” according to Tulane University, but I digress.)

At 30 years old, Doton works as an Integrative Medicine Specialist. Although he hasn’t elaborated on what his specific job title entails, according to Cleveland Clinic, integrative medicine physicians “work together with all members of your healthcare team to heal your mind, body and spirit.”

Again, height isn’t everything. But a man who is kind, attractive, emotionally intelligent, emotionally available, and tall? Well, you’ve got yourself a husband right there.