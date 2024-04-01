How tall is Michelle Obama compared to Barack?

When it comes to the swimming sea of past and present politicians in Washington, several traits and attributes are constantly studied by scholars and members of the media — including the specific height of said politicians.

And while some questions have remained focused on the heights of Republican candidate Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, politicians like Barack Obama are studied just as much. Despite the 44th president being out of office for years now, interest in the political figure has yet to waver – especially when the topic of both Barack and his wife Michelle Obama are brought up in casual conversation.

So with an increased interest in the Obamas and an uptick in search regarding their individual and collective height compared to each other, let’s dive in and take a look at how tall Michelle exactly is compared to her political husband.

So, how tall is Michelle compared to Barack?

In the past, a handful of scholars and political junkies have pointed out how Michelle seemingly appears to “tower over” Barack in a large portion of their media appearances. As a result, folks have naturally started to ask how exactly their height differences match up in real life. Believe it or not, Michelle is not taller than her husband, with the former first lady standing at 5′ 11″ tall.

In comparison to Michelle, Barack stands at 6′ 1” tall, which means the former U.S. president is only 2 inches taller than his wife, despite pictures making it seem like Michelle is taller. That being said, Mrs. Obama is one of the tallest first ladies to ever exist, proudly embraces her height, and one would certainly argue that she likely appears taller in some pictures due to extra inches added by wearing heels.