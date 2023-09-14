How to get Adam Sandler presale tickets

Comedian Adam Sandler is hitting the road for his North American show “I Missed You Tour.” However, how can you get presale tickets for it?

As Live Nation Comedy explained in a post on Instagram, the tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 15 for the tour that will touch down in 25 major cities.

However, is there a way to get tickets sooner than Friday?

Adam Sandler presale codes

The method by which you can receive a presale code, something you need to get a presale ticket, is a little convoluted. With that said, it isn’t impossible. A Live Nation presale window will open up at Noon on Thursday, Sept. 14, according to Yahoo! Sports. However, in order to get access, you must be part of Live Nation’s fan club. As the Yahoo! article explained:

“Live Nation states people register on their website and indicate their favorite artists — in this case, include Sandler. Then on the day of the presale, fans who’ve registered before then will receive email alerts about some upcoming Live Nation presales and possibly sent a text with a code for the presale. Typically, fan club members are rewarded for their loyalty and given presale access to their favorite aritsts’ shows, according to Live Nation.”

Another website, PiunikaWeb, posted a list of some of the presale codes for certain cities (the tech news site is one we hadn’t heard of before but seems legitimate based on its 100/100 trust rating on ScamAdviser). The codes, which seem to have been shared by people on social media who took a screen capture of their Live Nation invitation presale emails, are as follows:

Fresno, California (Save Mart Center): Presale code is ‘FUNNYMAN’.

Denver: Use the code ‘DENVER’ to access presale tickets.

Wichita, Kansas: The code for Wichita is simply ‘SANDLER’.

Stateline, Nevada (Tahoe Blue Event Center – Live Nation): Use the code ‘LAUGH’ to unlock early ticket access

How much are Adam Sandler tickets?

When it comes to the pricing for Adam Sandler’s “I Missed You Tour,” that information is currently unavailable, unfortunately. However, more insight into this matter may soon come to light once the presale window opens on Thursday.