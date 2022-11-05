How to watch Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

With the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 scheduled to go live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, wrestling fans around the world don’t want to miss Logan Paul and Roman Reigns in the ring. To watch it live in the United States, the Peacock streaming service is where the action will be. For the rest of the world, it’s the WWE Network.

Logan Paul knows how to stir up the audience with his outrageous claims and extraordinary behavior. His background as a YouTube influencer has catapulted his fame to new heights with each headline he makes. With only two professional wrestling matches to his name though, fans have questioned if he belongs in the ring with WWE’s premiere star, Roman Reigns?

Paul is legitimately signed to WWE under the Raw brand, which makes him as official as anyone else. All he has to do is prove himself as he goes up against Reigns who is currently the WWE Champion as well as the current WWE Universal Champion. Formerly a professional football player who has now been in the WWE since 2010 and has much more experience than Paul, it would appear Paul has his hands full.

With his brother Jake winning in boxing and Logan being brand new to the sport but already jettisoning to the top, wrestling fans will be tuning in around the world as WWE Crown Jewel broadcasts live from Saudi Arabia. It will broadcast in the United States at 12 noon ET. Look for it on the west coast at 9 a.m. PT. That’s 7 p.m. Arabia Standard Time (AST), 4 p.m. in the UK, and 3 a.m. in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). Australian fans have to be diehard, but they’ll be up watching it.