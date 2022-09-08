How will the USA react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly one of the most prominent figures in the entire world, and there’s no denying that her impact has stretched from beyond Britain all the way across the pond to the United States. After news recently broke that the 96-year-old Queen is currently under medical supervision, in a situation that is being described as “serious,” many are beginning to wonder how the U.S. will react to the Queen’s unfortunate passing.

For some background, Queen Elizabeth II is currently the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain, where she first assumed her royalty back in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Since then, the Queen has celebrated several Jubilee events, including the Sapphire Jubilee and Platinum Jubilee, and cemented her legacy as one of the most decorated members of the Royal Family. As a result, the Queen’s death will certainly impact the United States as a whole.

How will Americans react?

Steve Parsons / Getty Images

Upon Queen Elizabeth II’s definite passing, it is vastly believed that flags all across America will be lowered and flown at half-mast, which is meant to signify a mark of respect for an individual who has died.

Additionally, many Americans believe that current President Joe Biden will deliver a public speech discussing the Queen’s unforgettable presence in the world and her extraordinary legacy. Such speech would surely make sense, seeing as the U.S. and the U.K. have been notable allies since the late 1700s, and President Biden even congratulated the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Jill and I wish Your Majesty a joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration. On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people. pic.twitter.com/mwaZSYBuhZ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2022

The allyship between both nations was further solidified back in 2001 when Queen Elizabeth II broke an unwavering tradition by requesting the “The Star-Spangled Banner” be played at Buckingham Palace after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, which was seen as a strong sign of respect and solidarity between the U.S. and U.K.

With that being said, it is also commonly believed that most U.S. news channels and media outlets will discuss and celebrate the amazing legacy and life of the Queen. American television networks will also likely play documentaries and specials about the Queen’s significance in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the rest of the world.