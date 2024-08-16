‘Selfie in the suit is must?’: Hugh Jackman took a selfie in his Wolverine suit and it’s knocking viewers horizontal

Deadpool & Wolverine, whether you like it or not, has firmly cemented itself as the movie of the moment. No matter how begrudgingly some may regard its self-aware cameo shtick, it’s managed to nab Disney a toasty billion-plus dollars at the box office, so the battle will indeed rage on.

But it wasn’t just the cameos alone that got audiences rumbling with excitement; some of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s fattest mileage came in the form of Hugh Jackman being allowed to inhabit Wolverine the way he did, specifically with that sweet yellow suit and pointy cowl. It’s surprising, then, that it took the Greatest Showman star this long to post a selfie in that jaw-dropping getup, but it’s nevertheless having its intended effect.

Selfie in the suit is must? pic.twitter.com/s1DmeT5W9s — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2024

The effect in question? An influx of fanboying and thirsting, with little attention paid to the nonsensical caption that Jackman has included here. I don’t know, Jackman; is it must?

If it’s you, in that suit — then yes sir!! 😍 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 16, 2024

Bet you were buzzing as much as us fans when you first saw the suit? 💛💙 #Wolverine — WolverSteve 💛💙 (@WolverSteve) August 16, 2024

How long have you been waiting to wear that magnificent thing before you finally got to do so? — Shaun (@shaunpmartin) August 16, 2024

The real question, though, is whether or not Jackman is hanging onto the suit in case he needs to bust it out on another film set. The Henry Cavill tease was all fine and dandy — regardless of how much weight it does or does not have — but Deadpool wasn’t exactly wrong in suggesting that Disney could make Jackman do this until he’s 90. And with Avengers: Secret Wars — and all the multiversal ambition that that title suggests — on the horizon, who’s to say that we’ve seen the last of Hugh, Dafne, or even [REDACTED] in this increasingly unwieldy cinematic universe?

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters.

