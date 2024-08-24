‘I almost had faith in humanity again’: Ronda Rousey finally admits she deserves to be ‘hated, labeled, detested, resented,’ but why did it take 11 years?

Look who finally decided to crawl out of the woodwork and face the music! Former UFC fighter and actor Ronda Rousey, after an excruciatingly long 11 years, has finally mustered up the courage to issue an apology on social media for her deplorable actions.

What heinous crime did she commit, you ask? Just the casual sharing of a vile conspiracy theory video about the Sandy Hook shooting. For those who have been living under a rock, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a gut-wrenching, soul-crushing event that took place on December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut. The deranged shooter, Adam Lanza, mercilessly snuffed out the lives of 20 innocent children and six dedicated adults before turning the gun on himself. It was a tragedy that left an indelible scar on the nation’s psyche. But instead of rallying behind the victims and their grief-stricken families, some despicable individuals, like Rousey, had the audacity to spread baseless, insensitive conspiracy theories, rubbing salt in the gaping wounds of the afflicted.

Rousey, in an attempt at damage control, did delete the video post at the time and offered a half-hearted “apology.” Fast forward 11 years, and she finally published a long-winded apology statement on social media, admitting that she deserved to be reviled and “should’ve been canceled.” Well, thanks for the revelation, Captain Obvious!

In her sickeningly belated public apology, Rousey wrote:

“Honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do. I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused.”

It’s a grand gesture, but one can’t help but wonder what sparked this sudden epiphany. Lo and behold, it turns out that a catastrophic Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back. Rousey, in a blatant attempt to promote her new graphic novel, “Expecting the Unexpected,” and launch a Kickstarter fundraising campaign, found herself in the hot seat. Instead of basking in the adulation of her fans, she was ruthlessly bombarded with questions about her reprehensible past actions and the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory.

Holy shit Reddit made this happen — TKO (@TKO552) August 23, 2024

Rousey claims to have written apologies many times over, even going so far as to try and include one in her last book. But did she publish them? Of course not! While it’s a step in the right direction that Rousey finally acknowledged her egregious mistake and offered an apology, the timing and circumstances surrounding it are as suspicious as a three-dollar bill.

Ah so she's not remorseful, just needs to clear the air so her graphic novel does well. Damn, and I almost had faith in humanity again. — LockeKappa (@Grande_Ben7) August 23, 2024

As the old adage goes, “actions speak louder than words.” If Rousey had shown an ounce of genuine remorse and taken responsibility for her actions sooner, rather than waiting for a PR dumpster fire to force her hand, her apology might have carried more weight than a feather in a hurricane.

