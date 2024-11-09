‘I am heartbroken’: Due Lipa cancels Jakarta concert amid career’s biggest Grammy snub yet

Dua Lipa has canceled her weekend concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, around the same time the Grammys decided she’s not worthy of any nomination this year. So much for Radical Optimism, what do you think?

The 29-year-old Albanian singer-songwriter, who is arguably one of the biggest pop stars today, announced the cancellation of her show a day before the scheduled event on her social media accounts. In her message, she explained that safety issues prohibit her from performing at the Indonesia Arena on Saturday.

“I am heartbroken to share that I won’t be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday, November 9. I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging.”

Dua Lipa Cancels Jakarta Concert Due to Staging Safety Issues https://t.co/kBqzXUZg6G — billboard (@billboard) November 8, 2024

Local newspaper Jakarta Globe reported that the organizers of Dua’s concert, TEM Presents and PK Entertainment, made the difficult decision to cancel it at the last minute because it was not safe for both the singer and crowd to carry on with the arena show given the logistical issues and production challenges.

“Despite Dua Lipa’s readiness to perform and the whole team’s diligent efforts to resolve critical production issues related to the stage structure provided by Mata Elang Productions, it is not safe for the performance to carry on. This very difficult decision to cancel was made with the utmost care and consideration for the safety of both the audiences and artist,” the organizers explained in a statement.

Both Dua and the organizers confirmed that full refunds will be provided to ticket holders following the abrupt cancellation. Refund request forms will be sent via email and processing will commence on Monday, Nov. 11.

Fans of the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker expressed pain, disbelief, and sorrow over the late notice via X, with one writing, “WTF I’m literally on the flight to Jakarta right now. I’m crying so hard.”

Another lamented, “We have travelled from China to Jakarta to see you, been planning this for months because tomorrow is my bday. We landed 2 hours ago and just saw this… this is heartbreaking.”



Meanwhile, the cancellation of Dua Lipa’s concert happened around the same time the Grammys released the full list of nominations for 2025, and sadly, the “New Rules” songstress did not manage to secure a single nom for her latest album Radical Optimism.

Dua Lipa snubbed with 0 GRAMMY nominations for ‘Radical Optimism.’ pic.twitter.com/2VbA1m4ONO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

Dua has undeniably become a Grammy darling since her music got big in the U.S. Her previous album, Future Nostalgia, achieved massive success and received six nods, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, which she won. The record’s title track, “Don’t Start Now,” snagged three of those nominations, namely Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Her self-titled album, which came out in 2017, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2018. She won that award for “Electricity” with Silk City. The following year, Dua bagged the Best New Artist recognition from the Academy.

Considering her track record, it now comes as a shock that the triple-Grammy winner has failed to secure a nomination for Radical Optimism even though the album gave birth to “Houdini,” “Training Season,” and “Illusion.” Having said that, it appears the Grammy voters ignored her output this time, giving Dua another heartbreak on the same day she had to cancel a show.

