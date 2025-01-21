‘I am humbled to answer the call’: What happened to Carrie Underwood’s music at the inauguration?

Carrie Underwood‘s performance at Donald Trump‘s 2025 inauguration was big news before it even happened. A lot of people had only one question (why?), which is fair. Then, when Underwood began singing, something happened that made people talk even more.

As all singers and their fans know, live performances can be epic and moving, or they can be total trainwrecks. You just never know what could go right… or what could go horribly wrong. So, let’s talk about what went down when Underwood performed “America The Beautiful.”

What happened when Carrie Underwood sang at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration?

Underwood’s music had technical difficulties when she sang at the inauguration. When she began singing “America The Beautiful,” she had no background music. The singer was possibly trying to make an awkward moment better when she said, “If you know the words, help me out here.”

According to The New York Post, Underwood might have whispered to someone, “just sing?” and “I can just sing it.” And that’s exactly what she did. It ended up being an acapella performance, and as usual, Underwood’s voice while belting out “America The Beautiful” was, well, beautiful (unlike the rest of the event).

Before the technical problems, Underwood said she was happy to perform during this event. According to USA Today, she said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.” She added, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Cue the exhausting refrain of how everyone should move across party lines or forget there are any political parties at all (but, um, has that ever been possible?).

Considering that there weren’t enough seats for people once the event was put inside, was the fact that Underwood didn’t have background music a surprise? These things take planning and organization and logic, and, well, this presidency doesn’t exactly have that in spades.

And, as it turns out, some other singers didn’t fare so well this past weekend, either. According to People, Billy Ray Cyrus had problems with his microphone and guitar at the Liberty Ball. And, look at that, he also didn’t have any background music! Maybe the music took on a life of its own and decided not to be part of this upsetting day. Cyrus said, “In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight.'” (Not even going to comment on that.)

Underwood’s perplexing choice to perform at the inauguration aside, some people were impressed by the way she acted after these technical problems. Fans said she is “a class act” and “one of the greats.” There’s no arguing against the fact that Underwood is a professional who has been a huge part of the country music scene for decades.

If Underwood’s background music had played as planned during the inauguration, her involvement would still raise some eyebrows. And people would still want a better explanation about why she chose to perform during this event. But, as she has said before, this is her career, and she has a passion for singing. Underwood told Backstage Country in 2023, “I really like being on stage. I really like performing for people and just having fun and singing because that’s what I feel like I was born to do.” Many can’t help but wish she had chosen another stage, one that isn’t so hateful and dark.

