‘I am so blessed’: David Hasselhoff explains why he’s a crying mess as one of his most iconic roles re-enters the spotlight

David Hasselhoff got to celebrate a milestone recently: he became a grandad! The actor decided to share this special moment with his fans by posting a photo of himself holding the newborn, and he got emotional with his caption: “A crying Grandad. She’s perfect WOW. I am so blessed,” he wrote.

Hasselhoff’s fans have reacted to the post with great excitement, and they also have a few suggestions on what they feel the baby should be called. Fans have given a nod to the actor’s iconic role in the ‘80s series Knight Rider. Suggestions for the name include Michael Knight (the name of Hasselhoff’s character) or Michelle Knight for a little girl.

Fans have also remarked on what a cool grandad the actor would be. “Imagine having The Hoff as your grandad! Congratulations David,” a comment reads. Other reactions include, “Wow, from watching you in Knight Rider to seeing you become a grandfather. Congratulations,” and “Knight Rider was my absolute favorite show growing up. You taught what it meant to be cool.”

What Is Hasselhoff’s grandchild’s name?

Fans may want Hasselhoff’s grandchild to be called Michelle or Michael Knight, but this is not the name that his daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, and her husband, Madison Fiore, actually chose. Taylor shared the news on Instagram and informed fans that they had picked the name “London.”

“London Hasselhoff Fiore our Angel baby girl was born happy and healthy at 3:16pm on August 11th, 2024 at just under 8lbs,” she wrote in her caption. “Truly the best day of our lives. We never knew you could be THIS happy. Baby London, Mommy & Daddy are so excited for this journey together and we can’t wait to show you the world.”

If Taylor named her baby after one of her dad’s famous characters, it may have been an incredible tribute, but London is a great name, too, and we simply couldn’t be happier for the Hasselhoff family.

