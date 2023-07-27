‘I basically blacked out’: Steph Curry on his recent hole-in-one

Steph Curry, the golfer? Hey, if basketball doesn't work out at least we all know what he can try next.

I’ve never had a hole-in-one. Heck, I don’t think I’ve ever been close — and I’d go so far as to call myself a decent golfer. The odds of hitting one of sports’ most illusive shots is literally, and I’m not making this up, in the statistical range of 12,500 to 1. Look, I’m no math wiz, but that doesn’t sound too promising.

For Steph Curry though, getting an ace appears easier than it looks (or actually is), and during his recent appearance on Hot Ones the NBA All-Star talked about his experience making a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship.

When asked if hitting a hole-in-one is anything like hitting a long-range basketball shot, Curry quickly shut down that line of questioning. Spoiler. It’s not.

“(It’s a) Uniquely singular experience just because when I shoot a 75-footer, or whatever, I probably have made that shot before in practice or maybe in a game. Honestly I expect to make it. Versus a hole-in-one, even if you hit a shot and it’s right on line, the odds of it going in are slim to none.”

He ain’t lying. Even the best shots can go horribly wrong out on the golf course, and most of the time there’s nothing you can do about it. The margin of error is undeniably small, so for Steph to do what he did as a non-professional is pretty outstanding.

“So when it goes, that’s when I lost my mind. I started sprinting 150 yards down to the hole to celebrate. I basically blacked out, and if I act like that when I hit a 75 footer, unless it’s to win the NBA Finals? Then you’ll celebrate but it’s kind of like ‘I meant to do that’, versus a hole in one. That’s different.”

It’s always fun to watch professional athletes try their hand at other sports. Not only do folks at home get to see just how talented these people are at basically anything worth competing at, but we also get to take a look at the mechanics behind what makes a great athlete — great.

Steph Curry happens to be one of the greatest of our generation, and leads the National Basketball Associations in most 3-pointers of all time. He’s a killer from long-range. Is it so surprising that he’d be able to translate that eye for accuracy to golf? Of course not. Who knows? Maybe after his NBA career is over Steph can give the PGA a shot? Crazier things have happened.