‘I can fix her’: Georgia sorority girl Lily ‘hot mugshot’ Stewart reveals why she was arrested in the first place

2024 was the year of Haliey “Hawk Tuah” Welch, and 2025 could be the year for Lily ‘hot mugshot’ Stewart, a 20-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) sorority girl whose glammed-up mugshot went viral recently, showing Stewart in pearl earrings and her hair impeccable, with a broad smile on her face, and a flirty off-the-shoulder top.

For her part, Stewart has embraced her 15 minutes of fame, sharing screenshots of the funniest comments on the picture to her TikTok account, like “Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” “Whatever she did my heart says she’s innocent,” “Is her phone number in the [police] report? Asking for a friend,” and finally, “They done locked up Miss America” — don’t get arrested, kids, but if you do at least have a sense of humor about it.

“I pulled out — and accidentally started speeding again”

Lily Stewart (Morgan County)



Speeding in excess of maximum limits. pic.twitter.com/H68l4KuBla — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 14, 2025

Speaking with the New York Post, though, Stewart says it was all a misunderstanding. According to Stewart, she was on her way to, and had recently had her hair and makeup done, for a birthday party, March 8 this year, when she got pulled over for speeding near Athens, GA where UGA is located and where Stewart belongs to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

“I was going to a friend’s birthday in Milledgeville, [Ga, about 70 miles south of Athens ] — and I had just gotten ready not long before, so that’s maybe why my makeup and hair still looked good,” she said.

When the officer stopped her the first time, Stewart was going about 20 miles over the speed limit, adding that the officer wrote her a ticket. He was nice to her, as she was to him, and then she went on her way. When she drove off, though, Stewart says she inadvertently put the pedal to the metal once again, and the second time, the cop arrested her.

“As soon as I got back in the car, I pulled out — and accidentally started speeding again,” Stewart told the Post. “By the time I caught myself, he pulled me over and arrested me.” In her defense, she said it was in a rural area, so it was easy to speed.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Stewart told the Post of her sudden viral fame. “I don’t know what all the hype is about. I just took a mugshot and went on with my day. I don’t let it get under my skin too much,” she said.

A few of our favorite comments include, “I can fix her,” “She’s got that ‘My dad golfs with the Governor’ look on her face,” and then, “How much is bail?”

It’s good to see Stewart taking her place as the internet girlfriend in stride, and as these things go, it likely won’t last long. Hopefully, she’ll learn from Haliey Welch, and stay away from memecoin.

