‘I don’t know if it’s a female thing or not’: Ryan Reynolds explains which special skill Blake Lively deserves WAY more credit for, and no, it isn’t baking

Blake Lively is known for many things. Her acting, her Gossip Girl role, and her awesome marriage to Ryan Reynolds, to name just a few. However, she does have a special skill that doesn’t get enough recognition.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together for over a decade and they’re one of the most beloved Hollywood couples. It’s not just because they have amazing chemistry and look amazing together — although that does help — but because of how comfortable they are around one another and how much they tease each other. However, when things get serious, they also know how to support and be there for each other.

In several interviews, Reynolds has praised Lively for a special skill that Hollywood often overlooks. Lively, too, has doubled down on her comments that people are usually interested in activities that are generally considered for women, like baking.

Blake Lively has an eye for script improvements

In several interviews, Reynolds credited his wife for coming up with the snarky remarks in several of his movies. The actor is very hands-on during production and notes that Lively has a special talent for finding improvements where no one can.

“She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” Reynolds explained to Sirius XM. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible’.”

The actor continued, “Maybe it’s cause there’s inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that, Blake wrote that not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still, later on, repeat the story as ‘I wrote it.’”

During her latest interview with Vogue for the September cover issue, Lively echoed a similar sentiment, telling the magazine: “My husband did an interview where they asked, ‘What’s something surprising that people don’t know about your wife?’ And he said: ‘It’s that she’s a writer. She writes on every movie she works on.’ And the interviewer said: ‘And the baking? And the baking, right? She’s a great baker.’ It was just such an interesting moment. I don’t know if it’s a female thing or not. They want to talk about the baking.”

She noted in the interview that she doesn’t find a blank page appealing, but loves finding scenes that could use a magical touch.

Lively has many special qualities, does many impressive things, is the mother to four children, and, yes, enjoys cooking and baking. With her being an actress, it’s unnerving to process that even an A-list star like herself can be subjected to the same mundane, even a little sexist, questions as the rest of the world. However, considering how Lively’s famous friend, Taylor Swift, is often judged for not having children and not being married, it shouldn’t be surprising that people want to focus on Lively’s looks or her interest in stereotypical activities rather than her real skills.

