Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watches the show during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at on September 09, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Inset: Diana Princess of Wales watches Prince Charles playing polo at Guards Polo Club on Smiths Lawn in Windsor, Berkshire in July 1986.
Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023/David Levenson
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘I felt an energy around her’: Prince Harry was given a bombshell message from Princess Diana’s ghost by a woman with ‘powers’

Harry was left with "so many questions," and honestly so are we.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 02:30 pm

The Royal Family, we’re discovering, are obsessed with ghosts. Many families are fascinated by the idea of communicating with their ancestors, sure, but apparently that is amplified tenfold when you can track your lineage back all the way to *checks notes* 924 A.D. (when Athelstan, the first king of England, took the throne, trivia fans). Even estranged son Prince Harry isn’t immune.

Recommended Videos

Prince William has allegedly grown up around so many ghosts that he was completely unfazed when he found out his and Princess Kate’s new home was haunted, but Harry seems to have a different connection to the spiritual world. While perhaps not a total believer, he’s clearly intrigued by it. He likely gets that from his late mother, Princess Diana, who was known to contact her “personal psychic” up to three times a week.

We’re aware of Harry’s dalliance with the dead, in fact, because he’s spoken about the time he once received a message from his own mother’s ghost. It is exactly as odd as it sounds.

Harry received an emotional message from his mother from beyond the grave

Prince William follows Eton tradition by signing a book before starting at the school, as Prince Charles, Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) and Prince Harry look on, 6th September 1995. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)
Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Image

In his infamous autobiography Spare, just re-released as a paperback last month, Harry opened up about the time he visited a woman with “powers” — and may just have witnessed the manifestation of his mother’s spirit.

The prince is scant with the details on where and when this all occurred, but he notes that he was encouraged to see this woman — who he doesn’t specifically call a psychic or medium, but we can guess that’s what she was — by friends. Harry went in with a skeptical outlook, admitting he suspected a “high-percentage chance of humbuggery,” but as soon as the woman worked her mojo he became a convert.

“The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her.” Harry recalled. The woman then passed on a moving message that she said had come from Diana herself. “You’re living the life she couldn’t,” was what she told him. “You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

The woman even informed Harry that his mother was with him “right now,” at which point Harry stressed that his “neck grew warm and eyes watered.” He was told that Diana “feels your confusion” and that she knew he was “looking for clarity” and was filled with “so many questions.”

Your mileage may vary on where you stand on the veracity of Harry’s ectoplasmic encounter, but clearly it made a huge impact on him. By the sounds of it, this incident occurred when he was a younger man, so it has stuck with him all these years later. Tragically, we’ll never know how different Harry’s life would’ve turned out if Diana was still around today — although, given that his mother was no fan of the Royal Family either, he likely would still have split from them when he married Meghan Markle. Even so, hopefully Harry knows he’s done his mother proud, whether her ghost really told him that or not.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter